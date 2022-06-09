The Sawyer House survived the fire of 1889 that brought down most of the original buildings in downtown Central City. Built around 1880, the house is one of the oldest relics the Central City Historical Society maintains.
Central City Historical Society • Contributed Photo
The Central City Historical Society is inviting the community to help celebrate their 40th anniversary this year. Friends, family, co-workers, classmates, everyone is welcome to take part in the 40-40 Challenge: $40 in honor of 40 years!
The Historical Society has been raising funds to restore the exterior of the Sawyer House on Main St. They were fortunate enough to receive a grant from Keep Iowa Beautiful and Diamond Vogel to be put toward the restoration, but they still need a bit of community support to fulfill the total cost.
The goal of this fundraiser is to bring people together as a show of support for local history. If eight people contribute $5 each, that meets the $40 goal! Donations can be made in memory or honor of someone, as a gift from a family or business, or just for fun!
Donations are accepted year-round, but if your fundraising crew would like recognition for participation in the 40-40 Challenge, you can complete a Challenge Form available through the Central City Historical Society. Contributions can be mailed to P.O. Box 263 in Central City or brought to the 4th of July anniversary party at the Sawyer House, where everyone can enjoy ice cream, cake and punch after the Independence Day parade! Donations may also be made online at CentralCityHistory.com.