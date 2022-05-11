UTVs dominated the backroads of Linn County on April 23 as the Linn County Fair hosted its annual UTV Poker Run. The day started at the Linn County Fairgrounds where riders registered and checked in, poker hands were dealt, and then the attendees took their UTVs and ATVs to the roads!
Their first stop was right down the street in Central City, visiting three local business: BIT Brewery, Foxy’s Chill and Grill, and AmVets Post #37. The crowd then stopped at Sally’s on Broadway and American Legion Post 331 in Springville before making their way to General Store Pub in Stone City. Jones County Local in Anamosa and F.B. and Company in Waubeek were their next stops, with their final stop at PrairieMoon on Main in Prairieburg.
The ride route had to be particular, as UTVs and ATVs are only allowed on some roads in Linn County. Fortunately, many of these roads link area towns and made the ride hassle-free.
When everyone arrived back at the fairgrounds, three grand prizes were awarded to the best poker hands, as well as a grand prize for three people who visited every ride stop of the day. They also featured a scavenger hunt with balloons stationed along the route; the first person to spot one of the balloons won a voucher for the Linn County Fair!
If you weren’t able to make it out on April 23, Bold Off-Road will be hosting an Open House and Fun Run on May 21. Their showroom will be open from 8 a.m. – noon with the ride kicking off at 11 a.m. No registration is required for this event; you can find out more by visiting Bold Off-Road on Facebook.