Richard ‘Dick’ Luse, 95, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Coggon, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha.
Celebration of Life was 2-5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30, at Pizza Ranch, Marion. Burial was in the Coggon Cemetery.
Richard was born Nov. 4, 1926, in Linn County, son of Clark and Mabel Clare Field Luse, and attended grade school at a one room school house in Linn Junction. Dick attended Franklin High School in Cedar Rapids and graduated from Clarence High School, Clarence. On Nov. 2, 1947, he married Margaret Jane Freeman in Coggon. Following her death, he married Jane Mettler Mrkvicka, May 25, 1985, in Coggon.
Dick was a plumber and owner of Dick’s Plumbing and Heating and Youthland in Coggon. He was a volunteer fire fighter for the Coggon Fire Department for over 20 years and was on the Coggon Light Plant Board. Dick served as an elder at both the First Christian Church in Cedar Rapids and Coggon Christian Church, was an American Red Cross disaster volunteer and donated blood for many years. He loved the Chicago Cubs and was thrilled to live long enough to see them win the World Series in 2016. He was a very hard worker and was willing to help whenever he could. Dick loved fishing and family times. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
Dick is survived by his four daughters: Gloria (Calvin) Walkte and Carrie (Bill) Carnahan, both of Marion, Sue (Mike) Maher and Carla (Dan) Kelley, both of Cedar Rapids; son, Gregory Loehr of Wisconsin; 14 grandchildren: Beth Waltke, April (Luke) Evers, Michelle (Mark) Hocraffer, Toni (Scott) Delagardelle, Billy (Corinne) Nix, Angela Niesz, Amber (Dan) Raney, Nick Long, Carolin Long, Cora (Andy Russ) Carnahan, Keaton Carnahan, Dave (Gina) McDonough, Dan McDonough and Dee (Ray) Johansen; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Mary Luse; and sisters-in-law: Deloris Luse, Gale Luse and Jeanne Luse.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Margaret Jane in 1984 and Jane in 1993; son, Willis Ira Luse; daughter and son-in-law, Gail (Bill) Nix; granddaughter, Denise Johnson; great-granddaughter, Natalie Washburn; siblings: John (Margaret) Luse, Ed Luse, David Luse, Howard Luse, Eleanor (Merlin) Hagen, Marjorie Luse, Marian Luse and Margaret Luse.
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for charities of their choice. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.