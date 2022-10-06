Richard ‘Dick’ Luse, 95, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Coggon, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha.

Celebration of Life was 2-5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30, at Pizza Ranch, Marion. Burial was in the Coggon Cemetery.

Recommended for you