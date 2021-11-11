Richard Quaas

Richard (Dick) Louis Quaas,77, of Decorah, passed away
Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, son of Roy and Genevieve Quaas. He grew up on the family farm in Alburnett.
His interest in livestock was evident at an early age, with his involvement in 4-H and FFA. Dick graduated from Alburnett High School in 1962 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Animal Science at Iowa State University in Ames in 1966. After graduation, he entered the Peace Corp and spent time in South America. Upon his return to the United States, he attended Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo.
There, he earned his master’s degree and a Ph. D. in Animal
Breeding, graduating Dr. of Philosophy and Animal Science.
Dick lived most of his life in Ithaca, N.Y. where he taught upper-level animal breeding courses and conducted research at Cornell University from 1983-2010 (37 years). His life’s work was the genetic improvement of cattle. Dick always said he was an animal breeding statistics guy. He was renowned and respected in his field. He was honored with the J.L. Lush Award in 1991, which recognizes outstanding research in animal breeding, and the Beef Improvement Federation’s Pioneer Award in 2010.
He had many meaningful relationships with grad students, serving as their advisor. He traveled internationally, attending seminars, speaking engagements, and receiving awards.
He is survived by his brother Max (Linda) Quaas of Decorah and sister Mary (Tommy) Moore of Alburnett. Dick never married but was devoted to his two nephews, Josh (Claudia) Quaas and Justin (Pasha) Quaas, and two nieces, Jennifer (Jason) Johnson and Jill (Terry) Logston. Dick was affectionately known as (FUD), Favorite Uncle Dick.