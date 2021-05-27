Several rural Coggon landowners are expressing concerns over the planned construction of a utility-level solar panel project slated to be built on private land in northern Linn County.
In an April 16 release, Clenera, a Boise, Idaho-based renewable energy company, announced the execution of a power purchase agreement (PPA) for Coggon Solar LLC. Coggon Solar is Central Iowa Power Cooperative (CIPCO) second solar PPA with Clenara. The company recently completed the 100-megawatt Wapello Solar LLC in that community.
According to the statement, Coggon Solar will be located on private land approximately two miles northwest of Coggon, with the majority of the site being located between Coggon Road and Linn-Delaware Road.
Tom and Laura Robinson, along with several nearby landowners, have expressed concerns regarding the project and are opposed to its construction. Robinsons own land adjacent to the proposed solar farm project near Linn-Delaware Road.
“We are adamantly against this,” said Tom Robinson. According to the Robinsons, they were contacted by Clenara in 2018 regarding their property. “We were called by someone at Clenara in early winter, 2018,” said Laura Robinson. “We told them we were not interested in having our land used for the project.”
The Robinsons said since that initial contact, they hadn’t heard about the project again until January 2019, when they received word from a neighbor that a Clenara representative was hosting a meeting in Coggon. “We weren’t invited or notified of the meeting,” she said. “We ended up going because we find out from a neighbor the meeting was being held.”
Some of the concerns the Robinsons, and land owners, Doug Schmidt, Neal Baty, Marty Robinson, and Paula Robinson, have expressed stems from the lack of information from Clenara about the project and any environmental impact it may have on local farms.
“On December 21, 2020 we finally received, nearly two years later, a letter from the company (Clenara) stating their intention to build the solar farm,” explained Tom Robinson. “We have several concerns about this project,” said Tom.
“This is prime farmland and how will this affect the quality of the soil, tile drainage, land and property values, livestock, the environment? We just don’t know,” he said.
According to the April 16 statement, Clenara, stated the project will, contribute several million dollars in property tax revenue to Linn County over the life of the generating facility.
We’re pleased with the economics behind the Coggon Solar agreement, said Bill Cherrier, CIPCO CEO and executive vice president via the release from Clenara.
Coggon Solar is anticipated to begin commercial operations in 2022.
When contacted about the project, Linn County officials said they have not received an application for a utility-scale solar project, and no utility-scale projects have been through the permitting and approval process.
Linn County is hosting two informational meetings regarding the permitting process for utility-scale solar projects, and anyone with concerns or questions are encouraged to attend either electronically or in-person. The first meeting was held May 25 in Palo, and the second meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 2, at the Linn County Fairgrounds beginning at 6 p.m. For more information, visit linncounty.org/solarfarms.