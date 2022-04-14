Russell B. Fishell Jr., 71, of Cedar Rapids, passed into the arms of our Lord God Jesus Christ Monday, April 4, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be from 9 -10 a.m., Saturday, April 16, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories, where a funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website under the video tab and the obituary for Russell B. Fishell Jr., starting at 10 a.m. Interment will be at 1 p.m. at Lafayette Cemetery in rural Alburnett.
Russell was born July 5, 1950, in Cedar Rapids, son of Russell B. and Clarissa H. (Knowles) Fishell Sr. He graduated from Alburnett Community Schools in 1969 and honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1969 – 1971. Russell later attended North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City, from 1979-1980, studying Air Conditioning and Heating Maintenance. He also attended Kirkwood Community College in 1983, 1985 and 1986 studying Electronics, Basic Computer Operations and Custodial Building Maintenance. Russell worked various jobs, most recently as a warehouse manager at House of Carpets. He liked sports and enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs, Green Bay Packers and Iowa Hawkeyes.
Survivors include his children, Erica, Sheila and Zachary; siblings, Ken (LaVonne) Fishell of Cumming, Ga., Lynne (Ron) Laird and Sara Strand of Marion and Amy (Nick) Caves of Alburnett; his grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and sister-in-law, Pam Fishell.
Preceding him in death were his parents and brothers, Terrance, Robert and Phillip Fishell.
Memorials may be directed to The Salvation Army or local veteran groups.