On Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15, Central City performed Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr. for an excited audience. School House Rock Live is based on the popular 1970’s show Schoolhouse Rock! The musical and show alike use catchy songs to teach about history, science, English, etc.
The musical follows a new and nervous teacher, Jane, played by Jodi Brown, who turns on the TV to calm down before her new teaching job. Schoolhouse Rock! is on, and all of a sudden, they are in her living room! Each person represents a different part of Jane, and they sing songs about different school subjects she will teach.
They start with “A Noun is A Person, Place, or Thing” sung by Berit Levenhagen aka Dory and ensemble. From there they move through to songs about English, math, social studies, and science, until the closing song, “Interjections” sang by Dory and ensemble, and the final bows. A great ending to a great show.
The performances were fantastic, from the dancing and singing, to the fun props and decorations. The audience will have those songs stuck in their head all week. Some of the favorites from those nights were, “I’m Just a Bill,” sung by George aka Brennan Tye and “Conjunction Junction,” sung by Joe aka Nathan Hempstead and ensemble.
The musical cast included the following: Jodi Brown playing Jane, Brennan Tye playing George, Nathan Hempstead playing Joe, Nora Weighton and Brylea Brooks playing Shuli, Belle Reinhart playing Dina, Berit Levenhagen playing Dory, Jaymee Hearn playing Janet, Treven Reinhart playing Elvis, and Helen Burds, Jaymee Hearn, Trevan Reinhart as ensemble. Also included were the assorted Chorus Members, from 6th, 7th and 8th grade and High School.
A big thank you to everyone who worked hard to prepare and make it possible for this performance to happen, especially Jason Levenhagen and Nina Swanson who directed and were there helping every step of the way.