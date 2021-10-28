Scott Kriegel Oct 28, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Congratulations to Center Point-Urbana Middle School AD Scott Kriegel on being announced 2021-2022 Northeast District Middle School AD of the Year! contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Congratulations to Center Point-Urbana Middle School AD Scott Kriegel on being announced 2021-2022 Northeast District Middle School AD of the Year! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMount Vernon School Board candidatesBridge condition a concernNurse, educator challenging District 4 incumbentOxford Council candidate sees need for improvementsNorth Liberty firefighters stay busyMount Vernon mayorSpringville mayoral candidatesOIF/OEF Navy vet mounts write-in campaign for Oxford mayorSpartans clinch district titleSemifinalist announced in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program Images Videos