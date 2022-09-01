Last year Katie, Teresa and Tim Sackett worked with area businesses and organizations to set up the inaugural Side-By-Side Honor Ride to raise money for Eastern Iowa Honor Flights. By the end of the day, they raised just under $12,000; this year, they’re back at it and hoping to raise even more!
“All of the proceeds are going to such a great cause,” Katie noted when describing how the event is organized. “There’s a lot of steps in planning […] but it’s fun to see it all come together.”
Riders will meet at the Central City American Legion for registration from 10-11 a.m. on Sept. 24. This year’s stops along the way include Cooper’s in Ryan, Wolfey’s in Quasqueton, Dharma’s in Troy Mills, Givey’s and Fuller’s in Alburnett, and Amvets, Foxy’s and BIT Brewery in Central City. The ride will reconvene back at the Legion for a 50/50 raffle, general raffle and live auction at the end of the night.
“Last year, we offered a free drink at the Amvets in Central City,” Katie explained. “This year, we have decided to stop at a veteran-owned bar in Alburnett called Givey’s. Mike Givens, the owner, served in the U.S. Air Force and worked on B52 bombers as a Jet Engine Mechanic.”
Though the event is labeled a “Side-By-Side,” all kinds of vehicles are welcomed: four wheelers, ATVs, UTVs, motorcycles, golf carts, trucks, cars — anything that can handle a little bit of highway and some gravel.
Registration will be from 10-11 a.m. at the Central City American Legion on Sept. 24. The cost is only $25 per rider; liability wavers are asked to be signed at registration.