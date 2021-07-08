Alburnett had four wrestlers representing Team Iowa at the Disney Duals competition in Florida this past week. They faced many teams around the country including top wrestling states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, Nebraska, New Jersey, and many more.
Brody Neighbor (126) and Gunnar Keeney (152) both wrestled for Iowa Gold in the All-Star Division. They helped their team to winning the Silver Bracket in the final day of competition. Kenney finished the week 5-6 after starting 1-4. Great finish to a very tough tournament. Neighbor finished the week 9-2 earning him Bronze All-American status.
Blaine McGraw (120) and Carson Klostermann (145) both represented Team Iowa Gables in the Developmental division. They both helped their team to a fifth-place finish overall and both earned Bronze All-American status with records of 10-2 and 9-2, respectively. Klostermann also finished 20th in all divisions (Community, Developmental, All-Star) in most match points scored.
On opening day the boys got their first good look at some very tough competition. Neighbor went 4-1, Kenney had rough start going 1-4, McGraw went 3-1 and Klostermann went undefeated at 4-0.
Day two McGraw and Klostermann came away with 4-0 records in the morning session. Neighbor and Kenney wrestled in the afternoon session with Neighbor going 3-0 and Kenney was 1-2. That wrapped up the pool play. Team Iowa Gables moved into the developmental gold bracket and Team Gold moved into the All-Star silver bracket for the final day of competition.
On the final day Neighbor went 2-1, Kenney finished strong going 3-0 which helped Team Iowa Gold take the All-Star Silver division championship. McGraw and Klostermann wrestled in the afternoon session with McGraw going 3-1 and Klostermann going 1-2. The Developmental Gold team took home fifth place.