Signing day at Center Point Urbana BY Todd Hunt todd.hunt@wcinet.com Nov 18, 2021

front row: Randy (father), Ella, Lisa (mother), 2nd row: Lucy (sister), Parker (brother) Todd Hunt • Staff Photo

front row: Megan (mother), Ryley, Scott (father), 2nd row: Grant (brother), Emily (sister) Todd Hunt • Staff Photo

We would like to congratulate two Center Point Urbana student athletes who have signed their Letter of Intent to continue their academic and athletic careers.Ella Person will play volleyball at William Penn University and Ryley Goebel signed to play basketball at the University of Northern Iowa.