Simply Homemade Sweets and Treats in Central City is expanding its bakery to a coffee shop this summer. Owner Hailye Johnson’s dream has been to open a coffee shop in Central City; she never imagined it would happen this fast.

“I am very excited. It happened a lot faster than we had anticipated,” said Johnson. “We had talked about a 1-2 year timeline and a couple months later a space opened up.”

