Simply Homemade Sweets and Treats in Central City is expanding its bakery to a coffee shop this summer. Owner Hailye Johnson’s dream has been to open a coffee shop in Central City; she never imagined it would happen this fast.
“I am very excited. It happened a lot faster than we had anticipated,” said Johnson. “We had talked about a 1-2 year timeline and a couple months later a space opened up.”
Currently, Simply Homemade is located at 15 1/2 S 4th Street below the Central City AMVETS and has been open since December 2022. The new space Johnson will be moving to is the current location of the Family Room/Wapsi Wedding and Events located at 429 E Main St, which is closing permanently June 30.
The new space will accommodate Johnson’s bakery needs plus host an environment for a sit-down coffee shop with a gift area for her merchandise and Iowa-made products. The building also comes with an outside patio area which she will be sharing with the next-door business Parlor on Main. Johnson said she hopes to be open in August after the building is remodeled, the kitchen is added and it passes inspection.
The coffee shop expansion will include all of Johnson’s baked goods and adding donuts, bagels and different types of coffee to the menu. The coffee menu will be small at first, with limited types, but Johnson said it will grow with demand and experience.
“I am a pretty plain coffee drinker myself, so it is definitely a learning experience,” said Johnson. “We want to try to keep (the coffee) simple and not super expensive.”
Johnson said she has had a lot of late nights preparing for the expansion by researching different items and equipment, trying new recipes for the donuts and bagels and everything in between.
“It’s a lot of research and making sure we have all our ducks in a row,” said Johnson.
Once the Simply Homemade coffee shop expansion is finished, Johnson’s business hours will be open every day of the week, and more options for homemade baked goods will be available. Johnson will continue to do her customized merchandise, including shirts, tumblers, cups, wreaths and more.
An open house will be held at a later date.
Simply Homemade Sweets and Treats is open Thursday, 2-6 p.m.; Friday, 2-8 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., along with certain holidays. For more information about custom baked goods or merchandise orders, contact Johnson at 319-389-7782 or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/696548078068580/.