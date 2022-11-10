2022-23 Girls Wrestling Schedules Nov 10, 2022 Nov 10, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alburnett12-21 at West Liberty Tourn.12-28 at Central Community Tourn.12-5 at Tipton Double Dual12-10 at Marion tourn.12-16 at Central DeWitt Tourn.1-6 at Highland tourn.1-16 at BGM tourn1-20 at East Buc Tourn.1-21 at Midland Double Dual1-27 IGHSAU Regionals at TBA2-2,3 State Tournament at Xtreme ArenaCenter Point-Urbana11-17 at South Tama Invite11-19 at Independence Tourn.11-21 at West Liberty Tourn.12-5 at Williamsburg Tourn.12-6 at W-SR Tourn.12-10 at Marion Tourn.12-15 Home Tourn.12-17 at CRP Tourn.1-7 at Anamosa Tourn.1-9 at Dub. Senior Tourn.1-14 at Oelwein Tourn.1-20 at East Buc Tourn.1-23 Wamac Tourn. At Williamsburg1-27 IGHSAU Regionals at TBA2-2,3 State Tournament at Xtreme ArenaWest DelawareNorth Linn’s Kylee Shoop will be wrestling for the Hawks this season.11-17 at South Tama Invite11-19 at Independence Tourn.11-28 at Central Tourn.12-8 home Dual12-10 at Marion Tourn.1-5 at Williamsburg Double Dual1-12 Home Double Dual1-19 at Independence Dual1-20 at East Buchanan Tourn.1-23 Wamac Tourn. At Williamsburg1-27 IGHSAU Regionals at TBA2-2,3 State Tournament at Xtreme Arena Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa football - Class 2A All-District: Eight Raiders named to All-District teamsPrairieMoon on Main completes remodelLiving in Iowa: Is Thurman, Iowa the home of a secret serial killer?Hawkeye Community College cross country: Gadient named Coach of the YearJones County passes EMS levy: Both Jones County and Brown Township go redPlay-by-Play has always been a passion for David WarringtonTwo local county parks expandingResidents escape fire destroying rural Central City homeAnamosa cross country - Ava Remley: Meeting the challengeSellnau to speak at assembly Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.