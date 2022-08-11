2022 Area Football Schedules Aug 11, 2022 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ALBURNETT8-26 at North Linn9-2 Pekin9-9 at Lisbon9-16 East Buchanan9-23 at Highland9-30 North Cedar10-7 Wapello10-14 at ColumbusCENTER POINT-URBANA8-26 Vinton-Shellsburg9-2 at Benton Community9-9 Union9-16 Mount Vernon9-23 at West Delaware9-30 Charles City10-7 at South Tama10-14 Hampton-Dumont10-21 at IndependenceCENTRAL CITY8-26 Lone Tree9-16 at Midland9-23 Easton Valley10-7 at Cal-Wheatland10-14 Central ElkaderNORTH LINN8-26 Alburnett9-2 East Buchanan9-9 at Bellevue9-16 Clayton Ridge9-23 at South Winn9-30 Starmont10-7 at Hudson10-14 at Maquoketa Valley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa High School: Leighty leaves lasting legacyAnamosa softball: Watters does it againSexual abuse and exploitation charges filed against former coachWapsi Country Club women's golf: Building a Wapsi dynastyConcrete Elite Dance Company kicks off new season, new locationKlima representing Linn County at Iowa State FairMartelle's 150thLemonade stand returning Aug. 15 and 16Library dedicates new statueMidland softball wrap-up: Gaining ground with goals ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.