2022 Class 1A IGHSAU All State Track and Field Honorees Jun 23, 2022

Alburnett's Lacey Neighbor's accolades continue. Lacey was selected to the 2022 IGHSAU Girl track and Field Class 1A All-State team in the Long Jump.

Alburnett's Shuttle Hurdle Relay team of Lilly Winterowd, Hailey Carolan, Alivia Miller and Lacey Neighbor pose for a photo at this years state track meet.

Alburnett's girls track and field team garners more state honors. Lacey Neighbor was selected to the Class 1A first team in the long jump.The Shuttle Hurdle Relay team of Lilly Winterowd, Hailey Carolan, Alivia Miller and Lacey Neighbor earned All-State First team honors.