2022 Softball Post Season Honors Aug 4, 2022

Sara Reid, Sr.Central City Pitcher 1st Team All-State All-District 1A Northeast TRC 1st Team All-Conference TRC Co-Player of the Year

Jenna Lemley, Sr. North Linn Catcher 1st Team All-State All-District 1A Northeast TRC 1st Team All-Conference

Jill Smith, Sr. North Linn Infield 1st Team All-State All-District 1A Northeast TRC 1st Team All-Conference

Ellie Flanagan, Jr. North Linn Pitcher 1A All-State Tournament Team 2nd Team All-State All-District 1A Northeast TRC 1st Team All-Conference TRC Co-Player of the Year

Mya Hillers, Fr. Center Point-Urbana Infield 3rd Team All-State Wamac 1st Team All-Conference 3rd Team All-District 3A Northeast

Bailee Weber, Soph.Central City 2nd Team All-State All-District 1A Northeast

Skylar Benesh, Soph.North Linn Infield 2nd Team All-State All-District 1A Northeast TRC 1st Team All-Conference

Kenzie Bridgewater, Fr. North Linn Infield TRC 1st Team All-Conference

Gralynn Martin, Soph.Alburnett Infield TRC 1st Team All-Conference

Belle Whitson, Soph. Central City Outfield TRC 1st Team All-Conference

Hannah Kramer, Sr.Central City Outfield TRC 1st Team All-Conference

Kora Katcher, Sr.Center Point-Urbana Outfield Wamac 2nd Team All-Conference

Kylie Munson, Fr.North Linn Pitcher TRC 2nd Team All-Conference

Sydney Smock, Sr.North Linn Infield TRC 2nd Team All-Conference

Lonna Wickman, Soph.Alburnett Infield TRC 2nd Team All-Conference

Addie Cira, Jr.North Linn Outfield TRC 2nd Team All-Conference

Peyton Scott, Soph.Alburnett Outfield TRC 2nd Team All-Conference

Hailey Carolan, Sr.Alburnett Utility TRC 2nd Team All-Conference

Olivia Perez, Jr.Center Point-Urbana Wamac Special Recognition

Sophie Simon, Soph.Center Point-Urbana Wamac Special Recognition