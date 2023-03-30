2023 AAU State Wrestling Results BY Todd Hunt todd.hunt@wcinet.com Mar 30, 2023 Mar 30, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The AAU state wrestling tournament was held a few weeks ago and we had a some local athletes come home with AAU state gold.Taking home gold from Alburnett was Clayton Keener and Olivia Thomas. Center Point-Urbana’s Moorea Brown and Bree Swenson also claimed top honors.Taking home second place was CPU’s Lyni Gusick, and Alburnett’s Oliver Dotson, Cooper Franklin and Central City’s Juliana Burds.With CPU’s Moorea winning AAU and Lyni Gusick finishing in second, they both where invited to Disney Duals to wrestle with the Team Iowa National team on June 19-24th.ALBURNETTKindergarten:Brantley Coufal – 3rdDNP:Huxton KruseSolomon AlcarazGeorge Parilo1st Graders:Clayton Keener – 1stWill MacTaggart – 5thBentley Forrester – 6thRyder Kruse – 6thCole Henley – 3rdDNP:Max OrtegaBennet KlostermannSilas Nafts2nd Graders & Girls:Oliver Dotson – 2ndDNP:Blaine CoxMoses AlcarazChloe Eubanks4th GradeKarter Smith – 8thDNP:Cruz Lynn5th GradeDNP:Lane HenleyAAU Jr./Sr. High Division:Olivia Thomas – 1stCooper Franklin – 2ndSevy Redel – 3rdOwen Henriksen – 3rdSawyer Gerber – 5thKarter Smith – 8thDNP:Taryn MooreWyatt HawkinsKasey KavanaughGenevieve KeenerKam RobertsCentral City5th Grade GirlsEliza Burds – 6thAAU Jr./Sr. High Division & Girls:Juliana Burds – 2ndTyler Gerhold – 6thCENTER POINT-URBANA AREAAAU Jr./Sr. High Girls:Bree Swenson 112 – 1stMackenzie McFarland 112 – 5thKate Guldner 112 – DNPLyni Gusick 132 – 2ndMoorea Brown 142 – 1stLizzy Wolf 142 – DNPCadence Pastor 7-8 grade 110 – 4thJayva Gomez 7-8 grade 90 – DNPNORTH LINNKindergartenDNPLucas MulnixMavrik FialaFirst GradersDNPJensen HelmrichHudson WoodsHarrison MorrowBeau CarsonSecond GradersDNPKennen FuessleyGannon CarsonFourth GradersMason Medlang – 8thDNPSawyer MulnixMatthew BarthFifth GradersDNPCash CarrothersSixth GradersDNPLiam BeneshAAU Jr./Sr. High Division:DNPJacob RauchWestyn PriceTrevor KautJacoby Peyton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAlburnett names next district superintendentSoaring with the Eagles:Anamosa girls track and field: Finally getting to competeNational success coming quickly for former Alburnett native standoutTwo local athletes shine at 2023 NCAA National tournamentsMidland boys track and field: Near the top of the standingsCael Bridgewater earns All-Academic honorsSoaring with the Eagles:Anamosa boys track and field: RVC champions!Soaring with the Eagles: Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.