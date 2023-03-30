NASP® is an in-school program aimed at improving educational performance among students in grades 4-12. Students learn focus, self-control, discipline, patience, and the life lessons required to be successful in the classroom and in life.
Since its inception in 2002, NASP® has put a bow and arrow in the hands of over 18 million students, grades 4-12.
NASP® is an activity that doesn’t discriminate based on popularity, athletic skill, gender, size, or academic ability.
It’s a different kind of team sport. It’s open to any student. Its biggest supporters are professional educators. Teams come together around one thing: Archery.
We had three area archers who took home first or second place honors in their respective divisions.
Taking home top honors and other multiple awards was Alburnett’s Trenton Abel. Trent took home first place in the High School 3D division which earned him a $2500 scholarship. Trent was also selected as an Academic Archer.
Abel was the high All-Around male archer of the tournament earning him another $1250 scholarship and was selected to both the All-State Bullseye and 3D teams. These All-Division teams are determined by the highest two scores of the season, plus their state tournament score.
Also, from Alburnett was eighth grader Evan Burns who took home top honors in the Bullseye Middle School Male division. Evan also earned Academic archer honors.
Evan also took home fourth place in the 3D Middle School division and is ranked No. 1 for Middle School Bullseye in the state of Iowa.
With their top finishes, Trenton and Evan both have qualified for Nationals in Bullseye and 3D for this year.
As a team, Alburnett placed second in both the 3D and Bullseye Middle School divisions.
Presley Thatcher from North Linn took home second place in the Bullseye Middle School division, she was the No. 1 ranked eighth grade girl out of 124 archers and was third overall.
Listed below are all our area Top 20 finishers, in either their grade or division. For complete area results, visit the NASP tournament webpage at: nasptournaments.org
Bullseye State Tournament Top 20 Results
ALBURNETTHigh School
Trenton Abel, Academic Archer
Score: 287, Tens: 19
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 13 out of 371
10th Grade Boys Rank: 5 out of 104
Overall Boys Rank: 18 out of 1011
Elijah Schilling
Score: 281
Tens: 15
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 47 out of 371
9th Grade Boys Rank: 11 out of 99
Overall Boys Rank: 62 out of 1011
Allen Candler
Score: 278
Tens: 16
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 72 out of 371
9th Grade Boys Rank: 19 out of 99
Overall Boys Rank: 94 out of 1011
Middle School
Evan Burns, Academic Archer
Score: 290, Tens: 21
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Boys Rank: 1 out of 455
8th Grade Boys Rank: 1 out of 173
Overall Boys Rank: 5 out of 1011
Azra Wagner, Academic Archer
Score: 290, Tens: 21
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Girls Rank: 4 out of 293
8th Grade Girls Rank: 3 out of 124
Overall Girls Rank: 7 out of 768
Jacob Sarazin, Academic Archer
Score: 287, Tens: 21
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Boys Rank: 5 out of 455
8th Grade Boys Rank: 3 out of 173
Overall Boys Rank: 17 out of 1011
Jack Frey Academic Archer
Score: 277, Tens: 14
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Boys Rank: 28 out of 455
6th Grade Boys Rank: 4 out of 114
Overall Boys Rank: 104 out of 1011
Ellie Schrader, Academic Archer
Score: 273, Tens: 12
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Girls Rank: 34 out of 293
7th Grade Girls Rank: 9 out of 106
Overall Girls Rank: 131 out of 768
Josey Rollinger — Academic Archer
Score: 269
Tens: 8
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Girls Rank: 58 out of 293
7th Grade Girls Rank: 19 out of 106
Overall Girls Rank: 207 out of 768
Bristol Nannelli
Score: 267
Tens: 7
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Girls Rank: 71 out of 293
6th Grade Girls Rank: 14 out of 63
Overall Girls Rank: 247 out of 768
CENTER POINT-URBANAHigh School
Dakota Johnson. Academic Archer
Score: 288, Tens: 20
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 9 out of 371
11th Grade Boys Rank: 4 out of 84
Overall Boys Rank: 13 out of 1011
Abigail Morris
Score: 277
Tens: 15
HIGH Team #1
High School Girls Rank: 57 out of 370
12th Grade Girls Rank: 18 out of 69
Overall Girls Rank: 80 out of 768
Sean Kisling — Academic Archer
Score: 277
Tens: 12
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 82 out of 371
11th Grade Boys Rank: 19 out of 84
Overall Boys Rank: 113 out of 1011
Hanna Morris
Score: 275
Tens: 11
HIGH Team #1
High School Girls Rank: 79 out of 370
11th Grade Girls Rank: 16 out of 93
Overall Girls Rank: 111 out of 768
Middle School
Emily Mourlam
Score: 283, Tens: 14
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Girls Rank: 8 out of 293
8th Grade Girls Rank: 6 out of 124
Overall Girls Rank: 30 out of 768
Talan Rissi
Score: 282, Tens: 14
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Boys Rank: 11 out of 455
8th Grade Boys Rank: 6 out of 173
Overall Boys Rank: 50 out of 1011
Kinze Manson
Score: 276, Tens: 8
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Girls Rank: 28 out of 293
7th Grade Girls Rank: 7 out of 106
Overall Girls Rank: 99 out of 768
NORTH LINNElementary
Nash Pillard
Score: 264, Tens: 7
ELEMENTARY Team #1
Elementary Boys Rank: 9 out of 185
5th Grade Boys Rank: 8 out of 122
Overall Boys Rank: 406 out of 1011
Middle School
Presley Thatcher
Score: 292, Tens: 22
INDIVIDUAL Group #1
Middle School Girls Rank: 2 out of 293
8th Grade Girls Rank: 1 out of 124
Overall Girls Rank: 3 out of 768
High School
Spencer Jacobsen, Academic Archer
Score: 284, Tens: 14
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 31 out of 371
12th Grade Boys Rank: 6 out of 84
Overall Boys Rank: 38 out of 1011
Gabryla Schmidt, Academic Archer
Score: 283, Tens: 19
HIGH Team #1
High School Girls Rank: 16 out of 370
12th Grade Girls Rank: 5 out of 69
Overall Girls Rank: 23 out of 768
CENTRAL CITYElementary
Hunter Wernimont
Score: 267, Tens: 8
INDIVIDUAL Group #1
Elementary Boys Rank: 7 out of 185
5th Grade Boys Rank: 6 out of 122
Overall Boys Rank: 326 out of 1011
Middle School
Bryer White
Score: 246, Tens: 5
INDIVIDUAL Group #1
Middle School Boys Rank: 343 out of 455
8th Grade Boys Rank: 138 out of 173
Overall Boys Rank: 722 out of 1011
High School
Allissa Fleming
Score: 275, Tens: 10
INDIVIDUAL Group #1
High School Girls Rank: 80 out of 370
10th Grade Girls Rank: 27 out of 105
Overall Girls Rank: 112 out of 768
2023 3D State Tournament Results
ALBURNETTHigh School
Trenton Abel, Academic Archer
Score: 292, Tens: 23
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 1 out of 183
10th Grade Boys Rank: 1 out of 57
Overall Boys Rank: 1 out of 453
Morgan Hoth — Academic Archer
Score: 274
Tens: 16
HIGH Team #1
High School Girls Rank: 43 out of 162
10th Grade Girls Rank: 15 out of 51
Overall Girls Rank: 57 out of 320
Caidn Williams — Academic Archer
Score: 272
Tens: 12
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 55 out of 183
9th Grade Boys Rank: 14 out of 46
Overall Boys Rank: 84 out of 453
Allen Candler
Score: 272
Tens: 10
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 61 out of 183
9th Grade Boys Rank: 15 out of 46
Overall Boys Rank: 90 out of 453
Noah Kruckenberg
Score: 268
Tens: 11
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 75 out of 183
11th Grade Boys Rank: 14 out of 40
Overall Boys Rank: 119 out of 453
Elijah Schilling
Score: 268
Tens: 10
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 76 out of 183
9th Grade Boys Rank: 18 out of 46
Overall Boys Rank: 120 out of 453
Molly Bauercamper — Academic Archer
Score: 267
Tens: 11
HIGH Team #1
High School Girls Rank: 72 out of 162
9th Grade Girls Rank: 13 out of 35
Overall Girls Rank: 103 out of 320
Middle School
Azra Wagner — Academic Archer
Score: 283
Tens: 16
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Girls Rank: 3 out of 125
8th Grade Girls Rank: 1 out of 56
Overall Girls Rank: 15 out of 320
Evan Burns — Academic Archer
Score: 281
Tens: 17
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Boys Rank: 4 out of 217
8th Grade Boys Rank: 3 out of 77
Overall Boys Rank: 18 out of 453
Jacob Sarazin — Academic Archer
Score: 278
Tens: 13
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Boys Rank: 10 out of 217
8th Grade Boys Rank: 7 out of 77
Overall Boys Rank: 34 out of 453
Thomas Rubocki — Academic Archer
Score: 275
Tens: 11
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Boys Rank: 18 out of 217
6th Grade Boys Rank: 2 out of 54
Overall Boys Rank: 59 out of 453
Jack Frey — Academic Archer
Score: 273
Tens: 13
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Boys Rank: 24 out of 217
6th Grade Boys Rank: 3 out of 54
Overall Boys Rank: 72 out of 453
Ellie Schrader — Academic Archer
Score: 259
Tens: 6
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Girls Rank: 59 out of 125
7th Grade Girls Rank: 16 out of 37
Overall Girls Rank: 173 out of 320
Elementary
Brayden Bell
Score: 250
Tens: 4
ELEMENTARY Team #1
Elementary Boys Rank: 12 out of 53
5th Grade Boys Rank: 9 out of 36
Overall Boys Rank: 298 out of 453
Jake Stineman
Score: 242
Tens: 9
ELEMENTARY Team #1
Elementary Boys Rank: 18 out of 53
5th Grade Boys Rank: 12 out of 36
Overall Boys Rank: 343 out of 453
James Gilchrist
Score: 213
Tens: 2
ELEMENTARY Team #1
Elementary Boys Rank: 36 out of 53
4th Grade Boys Rank: 11 out of 17
Overall Boys Rank: 427 out of 453
Cora Burns
Score: 198
Tens: 5
ELEMENTARY Team #1
Elementary Girls Rank: 30 out of 33
4th Grade Girls Rank: 6 out of 6
Overall Girls Rank: 314 out of 320
Luke Powers
Score: 190
Tens: 2
ELEMENTARY Team #1
Elementary Boys Rank: 48 out of 53
4th Grade Boys Rank: 15 out of 17
Overall Boys Rank: 447 out of 453
Jameson Lalley
Score: 113
Tens: 0
ELEMENTARY Team #1
Elementary Boys Rank: 53 out of 53
4th Grade Boys Rank: 17 out of 17
Overall Boys Rank: 453 out of 453
CENTER POINT-URBANAMiddle School
Emily Mourlam
Score: 281, Tens: 17
INDIVIDUAL Group #1
Middle School Girls Rank: 5 out of 125
8th Grade Girls Rank: 2 out of 56
Overall Girls Rank: 25 out of 320
Bradley Kenny
Score: 271
Tens: 10
INDIVIDUAL Group #1
Middle School Boys Rank: 33 out of 217
8th Grade Boys Rank: 17 out of 77
Overall Boys Rank: 96 out of 453
Jacob Schmitz
Score: 265
Tens: 15
INDIVIDUAL Group #1
Middle School Boys Rank: 55 out of 217
7th Grade Boys Rank: 20 out of 86
Overall Boys Rank: 147 out of 453
Harper Tritle
Score: 258
Tens: 5
INDIVIDUAL Group #1
Middle School Girls Rank: 61 out of 125
7th Grade Girls Rank: 17 out of 37
Overall Girls Rank: 175 out of 320
High School
Abigail Morris
Score: 278, Tens: 12
INDIVIDUAL Group #1
High School Girls Rank: 29 out of 162
12th Grade Girls Rank: 7 out of 36
Overall Girls Rank: 36 out of 320
Jasmine Lagerquist
Score: 270
Tens: 11
INDIVIDUAL Group #1
High School Girls Rank: 60 out of 162
12th Grade Girls Rank: 16 out of 36
Overall Girls Rank: 86 out of 320
CENTRAL CITYElementary
Hunter Wernimont
Score: 228, Tens: 9
INDIVIDUAL Group #1
Elementary Boys Rank: 23 out of 53
5th Grade Boys Rank: 16 out of 36
Overall Boys Rank: 398 out of 453
High School
Jack Stecher
Score: 224, Tens: 3
INDIVIDUAL Group #1
High School Boys Rank: 182 out of 183
10th Grade Boys Rank: 57 out of 57
Overall Boys Rank: 409 out of 453
NORTH LINNHigh School
Gabryla Schmidt, Academic Archer
Score: 283, Tens: 15
INDIVIDUAL Group #1
High School Girls Rank: 13 out of 162
12th Grade Girls Rank: 5 out of 36
Overall Girls Rank: 16 out of 320
Middle School
Presley Thatcher
Score: 279, Tens: 12
INDIVIDUAL Group #1
Middle School Girls Rank: 6 out of 125
8th Grade Girls Rank: 3 out of 56
Overall Girls Rank: 31 out of 320