We would like to congratulate all our area track athletes who punched their tickets to the 2023 State Meet. We had multiple athletes and teams qualify.
North Linn
The North Linn boys’ and girls’ team both qualified as teams after winning their respective Districts meets this past week.
The Lynx boys track team came ready for bear on Thursday afternoon at the 1A-02 Regional at Belle Plaine taking home the team title with 128 points. Host Belle Plaine took second with 112.
They qualified for state in eight events as a team and individually. As they have all season, the relay teams shined qualifying four different teams.
They started off the afternoon with a 2nd in the Sprint Med at 1:36.45 (Pfab, Wheatley, Bechen, Haughenbury). Levi Benesh followed with a 4th in the 3200m, and with a huge PR, Jake Van Etten auto qualified in first place jump of 20-10. Mason Bechen also PR’d with a leap of 20-07.50.
Sam Arnold placed 5th with a PR Discus throw of 125-00. With a time of 1:02.81. The SHR team of Holtz, Caryl, Betenbender and Haughenbury auto qualified with a gold medal performance.
The DMR placed 3rd, Cole Griffith took 5th in the 400m, Corbin Woods qualified 3rd in Shot and the 4x200 with an unofficial PR of 1:33.07 will also head to Drake Stadium.
The 4x200 and 4x400 team both ran fast enough to earn them each a trip to DSM. Individually, Carter Holtz placed 10th in the 110m Hurdles and Kanye Caryl was 24th in the 400m Hurdles.
NL Girls
The Lynx girls may have outshined the boys at Belle Plaine with their district title performance qualifying in 11 events for the state meet.
This included six relay teams and five individual qualifiers. Megahan Wheatley qualified in both the 800m and 1500m. She will also run a leg in the DMR and 4x800m. Kylee Shoop qualified in the 200m, Skyler Benesh in the long jump and Caitlyn Benesh in the 100m Hurdles. All three girls will also be running legs on the relay teams.
Relay team seeds and qualifying times: 4x100 SHR — 23rd — 1:13.03; 4x100m – 23rd — 1 52.68; 4x200m – 8th — 1:49.39; 4x800m – 9th — 10:15.31; 800 SMR – 10th — 1:53.87; 1600 DMR – 4th — 4:19.84.
Co-Head Coaches Dana Schmidt and Bob Mudd talked a lot this season about having “Grit”. “The girls ran, jumped, and threw with grit, purpose, and resilience on Thursday,” coach Schmidt said. “We were unsure at the beginning of the season where we would be at this point and are ecstatic with how hard the girls have worked to qualify 11 events for State.”
CENTER POINT-URBANA
Boys
5-8 Wamac JV Conference meet
The CPU boys track team competed in the JV WAMAC Meet on Monday. It was a great chance for some of their not as experienced athletes to get some more chances to compete.
One of the races that stuck out to head coach Jeff Engen was the DMR. The relay of Sean Kissling, Jared Boesenberg, Will Griswold, and Landon Batcheler. “Will and Landon are a couple of our freshmen that are going to have a bigger role on our team next year. Landon also placed 2nd in the open 800.”
5-11 – 3A-01 Co-ed State Qualifier at Davenport Assumption
Boys
On Thursday the CPU boys traveled to Davenport Assumption to compete in the state qualifying meet. The night started off well for the Pointers in the long jump. AJ Maloney jumped a PR with a jump of 20-07.5. That jump was good for second and an automatic state qualifier.
The Sprint Medley group of Tyler Bark, Carter Andrews, AJ Maloney, and Nathan Miller ran a 1:36.9 which was a PR and fifth in school history. It placed 4th but was good enough for an at-large bid to state.
The 4x800 relay was a very exciting race with the three fastest times in 3A in the race. The group of Brecken Andersen, Jack Witte, Blayze Havel, and Peyton Stowers ran a time of 8:05.72 and were barely edged out by Western Dubuque.
“That time places them third all-time in CPU history,” Engen said. “I believe they can drop that even more.”
The Distance Medley had a very good run. It was the first time all year they ran the group of AJ Maloney, Carter Andrews, Jack Witte, and Brecken Andersen. They placed third and received an at-large bid to state with that run. That places them No. 10 in school history.
Nathan Miller had a solid run in the 400 hurdles running a 57.01. He had a rough last hurdle and almost went down but was able to hold it together and place third which got him an at-large bid to state.
Blayze Havel kept things going with a very good 1600. He ran an aggressive race which was his game plan. His time of 4:36.37 placed second and gave him an automatic qualifier. That places him sixth in school history.
“His year hasn’t gone exactly as he wanted but that race sure made things better,” said Engen.
CPU finished the night with the 4X400. The foursome of Brecken Andersen, Cooper Grimm, Jack Witte, and Peyton Stowers ran a solid 3:29.60 which placed third easily qualifying for an at-large bid to state.
“It was a good night for the boys. They had really good performances, but I also think we missed out on some we should have had. Those will always hurt,” Engen said. “I feel for the kids that know if they could have a redo, it would be different.”
“We are extremely proud of our boys. They work hard and do what’s asked. They really make coaching fun. I wouldn’t want to coach anywhere else.”
“I’m going to miss our seniors Nick Childers, Ben Hansen, Jonah Salow, and Andrew Sholes. I wish them good luck on their next journey. Good thing is we have one more week and one more competition.”
State seeds and relay qualifying times: 1600m – Blayze Havel – 14th; 400m Hurdles – Nathan Miller – 14th; 4x100m – 16th — 3:29.60; 4x800m – 2nd — 8:05.72; DMR – 17th — 3:40.94; SMR – 22nd — 1:36.90.
Girls
5-11 — 3A-1 State Qualifying Meet at Davenport Assumption
It is rare when you qualify in eight events for the State meet, especially when all the athletes qualified in individual events.
This is the case for the girls this season with all their qualifiers running, jumping or throwing in individual disciplines.
Two young ladies will do double duty qualifying for multiple events. Senior Taylor Luscomb qualified as expected in both the Shot Put and Discus throw. She is seeded 13th in the Discus and No. 6 in the Shot.
Freshman Deni Katcher made huge strides this season and will continue the family tradition started by her two sisters as she qualified for both the 1500m and 3000m runs. She comes in with the 19th best time in the class in the 1500m and 16th in the 3000m. Emma Wilkerson will make another trip to the state meet as the 18th seed in the 3000m run.
Three additional Stormin’ Pointers punched their tickets to the state meet. With her sixth-place finish in the 100m with a time of 13.10, senior Laine Hadsell will go into the state meet as the No. 15 seed.
The final two Pointers who punched their tickets to state are jumpers. After taking home the state qualifying title at Assumption with a leap of 5-07, sophomore Sydney Maue goes into the state meet with the No. 2 best qualifying jump at 5-05.
Not to be outdone, junior Ava Maloney will return to the State meet for the third time in the Long Jump. Ava took home the 3A-1 qualifier title with a jump of 17-01 and will go into the meet as the No. 18 seed.
ALBURNETT
The Pirate track teams took their talents to Monticello for the Class 2A-03 District qualifier on May 11 with both teams qualifying multiple individuals and relay teams.
Girls
Six of the seven qualifiers punched multiple tickets to the State meet. The only Pirate, who is a single qualifier is senior Izzy Graubard who will look to improve on her school record in the Discus throw. Izzy is seeded 6th.
Lacey Neighbor will compete in three events including the long jump, 100m Hurdles and she will run the anchor leg in the 4x100. SHR team. Graylnn Martin will also compete in three events including the 200m, 4x100m and 4x200m relay teams as their lead runner. Savannah Caves, Miranda Neighbor and Peyton Scott will all run on various relay legs.
State seeds and relay qualifying times: 200m – Gralynn Martin 24th; 100m Hurdles – Lacey Neighbor 13th; 4x100m SHR – 9th — 1:08.19; 4x100m Relay – 18th — 51.78; 4x200m Relay – 18th — 1:49.99; Long Jump – Lacey Neighbor – 5th; Discus – Izzy Graubard – 6th.
Boys
The Pirates ran in a very competitive State Qualifier at Monticello but never panicked.
“We knew going in it was going to be very tough to get qualifiers out automatically and we were going to have to work hard and compete and have to wait until Friday and see,” Head Coach Luke Ossman said. “All week we were telling the kids that there would be 4 to 5 teams or individuals coming out of our site in most events.”
The kids really stepped up to the challenge and competed as they have all year. The meet did not start off how they would have liked but the coaches told the kids don’t worry about it and to keep competing.
They challenged the 4x800 group to have a season best and see what could happen, the goal was 8:49 and they chose to run an 8:41 which gave them a fifth-place finish, coming to find out on Friday their time was good enough to qualify but got knocked out by an automatic qualifier.
The Shuttle hurdle group was the same way, telling them to compete and see what happens. Caiden Bueckers ran his first open 800m of the season and ran to a sixth-place finish coming out of the slow heat. He also was knocked out of qualifying by automatic qualifiers. It is what it is, but you can’t ask for anything more out of those kids, they competed.
The Pirate Distance Medley (Marak, A Neighbor, M. Neighbor, G Carolan) ran to a fifth-place finish and broke their own record set at the Conference meet.
“I was very confident they would get in based on their time and we found on Friday we made it in as the 10th fastest time,” said Ossman.
In the Individual events, Braydon Osborn and Brady Marak finished 4th and 5th in the 100m and felt they were going to make it into the meet which they found out on Friday they did, giving Monticello 5 of the 100m qualifiers (3 of which are top 3). Braydon Osborn then ran to a third-place finish in the 200m and qualified, again the top 3 are from Monticello.
The race of the night was the 4x400 relay, this was set up to be a great race from the start with four teams vying for the top 2 spots. It was a race from the start and at the 1st exchange it was a 4-way tie.
This is how the race was for about 1500 meters. Pirate anchor Braydon Osborn was not going to settle for anything other than first place and was able to go from fourth to first and reach the line (3:27.48) just ahead of Williamsburg (3:27.49) for the title. The team never panicked and just kept running their race, giving the next runner a chance. This was a complete team victory on the night. These 4 runners also broke the school record set back in 2002.
“What a great night of competition regardless of the outcome,” said Ossman.
State seeds and relay qualifying times: 100m – Braydon Osborn – 11th, Brady Marak – 23rd; 200m – Braydon Osborn – 3rd; 4x400m Relay – 5th – 3:27.48; 3200 DMR – 10th – 3:41.37.
CENTRAL CITY
The Wildcats were not able to get through any athletes to this year’s state meet. This does not mean though that both teams did not have successful seasons.
With a limited team, the girls went out and competed at each meet. The boys really came together as a team as the season progressed and have all the tools in place for a run at state next season.
5-11 – 1A District Qualifier at Belle Plaine
Girl results: 100m – 24th – Abby Fleming 18.10, 25th – Allissa Fleming 18.36; 200m – 19th – Melanie Stoecker 33.29, 22nd – Abby Fleming 39.42; 400m – 13th – Melanie Stoecker 1:21.84.
Boy results: 100m – 9th – Nolan Gates 11.91, 17th – Christopher Greif 13.31; 200m – 4th – Nolan Gates 24.28, 11th – Matthew Klostermann 25.29; 400m – 12th – Parker Pangburn 1:01.77, 19th – Max Arthur 1:05.33; 800m – 12th – Jack Stecher 2:23.49, 15th – Cash Weber 2:27.90; 110m Hurdles – 5th – Kinnick Weis 18.71, 7th – Dashny Munyakazi 19.57; 400m Hurdles – 7th – Dashny Munyakazi 1:07.75, 11th – Kinnick Weis 11:11.99; 4x100m Relay – 6th 47.69; 4x200m Relay – 8th 1:43.25; 800m SMR – 11th 1:57.13; 1600m DMR – 9th 4:22.50; Long Jump – 5th – Matthew Klostermann 19-02.50, 15th – Kinnick Weir 15-09.50; Shot Put – 5th – Daiton Price 41-05.25; Discus – 8th – Daiton Price 117-07, 11th – Favre Weber 99-11.
