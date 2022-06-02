A look back at the 2022 State Track Meet Jun 2, 2022 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 25 Buy Now ALBURNETT’S ALIVIA MILLER — STATE SHR todd hunt • staff photo Buy Now CPU’S AVA MALONEY-STATE LONG JUMP todd hunt • staff photo Buy Now NORTH LINN’S CAITLYN BENESH — 100M HURDLES, STATE 2022 todd hunt • staff photo Buy Now ALBURNETT BOYS DMR STATE TEAM todd hunt • staff photo Buy Now CPU BOYS STATE 4X800M RELAY TEAM todd hunt • staff photo Buy Now North Linn’s Brady Klendworth hands the baton off to teammate Lance Miller in the 4x200m relay race at this years state meet. todd hunt • staff photo Buy Now ALBURNETT’S GRALYNN MARTIN — 200M DASH, STATE 2022 todd hunt • staff photo Buy Now CPU’S TAYLOR LUSCOMB — DISCUS, STATE 2022 todd hunt • staff photo Buy Now NORTH LINN GIRLS SMR 2022 STATE TEAM todd hunt • staff photo Buy Now ALBURNETT’S ISABELLE GRAUBARD — DISCUS, STATE 2022 todd hunt • staff photo Buy Now CPU’s Kora Katcher and Emma Wilkerson run in the 3000m at the 2022 state meet. todd hunt • staff photo Buy Now NORTH LINN’S DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY 2022 STATE TEAM todd hunt • staff photo Buy Now CPU's Aaron Kramer with a time of 10.94 takes seventh place in the 100m dash at this years state track meet on the Blue Oval. todd hunt • staff photo Buy Now ALBURNETT GIRLS 4X200M RELAY STATE TEAM todd hunt • staff photo Buy Now ALBURNETT BOYS 4X800M RELAY STATE TEAM todd hunt • staff photo Buy Now CPU's Cole Werner crosses the line at 52.48 for a fourth place finish in the 400m dash at this years state meet. todd hunt • staff photo Buy Now CPU's Joe Dufoe hands off the baton to Aaron Kramer in the boys DMR race at the 2022 state meet. The team took 6th with a time of 3:42.70 todd hunt • staff photo Buy Now CPU GIRLS 4X200M & 4X800M RELAY STATE TEAMS todd hunt • staff photo Buy Now CPU'S LAINE HADSALL, 100M DASH - STATE 2022 todd hunt • staff photo Buy Now CPU'S ELI LARSON - 300M RUN, STATE 2022 todd hunt • staff photo Buy Now ALBURNETT'S HAILEY CAROLAN - LONG JUMP, STATE 2022 todd hunt • staff photo Buy Now NORTH LINN'S 4X400 STATE RELAY TEAM todd hunt • staff photo Buy Now NORTH LINN GIRLS 4X400M STATE RELAY TEAM todd hunt • staff photo Buy Now NORTH LINN'S 4X200M RELAY TEAM, STATE 2022 todd hunt • staff photo Buy Now NORTH LINN'S DMR RELAY TEAM, STATE 2022 todd hunt • staff photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMount Vernon retirees number 12 educatorsSpringville girls track and field - Kennady Breitfelder 1A 100/200-meter dash: Just happy to be competing at stateMemorial Day ceremonies planned for MV, LisbonMemorial Day ceremoniesSpringville girls track and field - Nia Howard 1A 400 dash/400 hurdles: Adding another 400 eventAnamosa girls golf: Climbing the standingsAnamosa baseball: Finishing with a big bangMidland baseball preview: Continuing to take steps as a programMemorial Day marked in fullJones County Supervisor District 3 primary Images Videos