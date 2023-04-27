ALBURNETT
4-20 — Girls vs Monticello — 5-0
Ali Christiansen from North Linn had an ESPN sports center Top Ten highlight reel type of performance with four of the team’s five goals, scoring two goals in each half.
Girls Head Coach Edith Dixon was very impressed with the willingness of her starters to give up minutes to allow reserves and seniors to be on the field more in their first win of the season with a 5-0 home shutout of Monticello on April 20.
Dixon said, “With a limited number of games, they all know that minutes are in short supply, so it really speaks to the character of kids like Izzy Kelsen, Navaeh Bessler, and Annie Nguyen that they were willing to sit out the entire second half so that other people could play.”
Add to that Addy McGraw and Savannah Brandt volunteering to go play goalie so that Cutter Shefelbine and Abby Northrup could be attackers and you’ve got a core of genuinely good young women.
Other players were tasked with getting experience in unfamiliar positions. With a young, inexperienced team it’s vital that everyone be able to shift between four or five different places, especially the high-value spots like sweeper and center mids.
The season got off to a less-than-amazing start, but Dixon has been happy with the improvement each girl has made. Perhaps more so at how well a group of strangers have gelled together into a team.
“A lot of that is the girls themselves, but the parents have also been strong helpers this season. I’ve gotten tons of help and lots of support from parents with zero hassles which is, honestly, amazing,” said Dixon.
“Overall, we didn’t exactly execute a game plan as much as we did well to execute individual plans,” Dixon said. “We’ve worked this week quite a bit on dribbling with confidence and not making panic passes, so several of the girls did well to focus on their willingness to dribble near or through defenders.”
Part of that is the flip side of looking for ways to support teammates who are on the dribble and move into new spaces for them. Dixon knows they still need to fine-tune many of their skills but was happy to see what they practiced on Monday and Tuesday showed up so clearly in Thursday’s win.
The Co-op boys team had three games this week but were still unable to break into the win column with losses against CPU, Clayton Ridge and Monticello.
On April 17th they traveled to Center point to take on the Pointers at Fross field falling 6-1. Overall, they played well until the last eight minutes when CPU scored four goals to put it out of reach.
On Tuesday they went on the road again to Clayton Ridge to take on the Eagles at Stephen D. Shannon athletic complex.
The boys played better but still were not able to get the victory, falling 3-0.
Thursday afternoon the boys welcomed Monticello to the Martin Sports complex for a chance to break into the win column, but the Panthers were not going to let it happen taking a 4-0 win for their first win of the season.
Head Coach Adam Conn felt the boys played much better getting some shots but still need to improve getting on the edge of things. “We had several good scoring chances in the middle but failed to execute.”
After being down 3-0 heading into the second half the boys had an excellent scoring opportunity to fall to the wayside with an offsides call.
A bright spot for the team was the defensive play by Alburnett’s Trenton Abel who stopped multiple scoring opportunities for Monticello with some nice play.
The boys will look to get out of their funk on Monday afternoon when they host the 3-4 Central DeWitt Tigers at 5pm.
CENTER POINT-URBANA
The 6-1 Stormin’ Pointers boys’ soccer team broke into the top ten ranking this past week after two additional wins over the co-op team of CVC/ALB/NL 6-1 and a hard fought 2-1 win over rival Benton at home.
Against CVC on April 17 the Pointer struggled for over a half getting any rhythm going but were able to put all the pieces together in the last eight minutes scoring four goals for the 6-1 win.
Junior Gage Pierce continues to shine, scoring two goals. Drew Schellhorn and Bradley Jones each contributed with a goal apiece. Another bright spot moving forward was the fact that each goal was assisted by a different player. Pierce, Jaime Ramiro Gonzalez, Ben Sholes, Jared Boesenberg and junior Jarret Koppendryer each recorded an assist.
4-18 Girls vs Waverly-Shell Rock
The Stormin’ Pointer girls suffered their first loss of the season to a very good 5-0 Go-Hawks team from Waverly on Tuesday afternoon at home 3-0.
The first three matches of the season were good offensively, but CPU had not faced anyone with a midfield or forwards that could potentially match with them. The big question was, could they produce more offense against teams that play a similar style to theirs.
CPU had some chances, but W-SR has a great midfield, which was able to stop most of the Pointer’s attacks before they even made it to the final third.
“They also left a center back a little deeper to counter our speed up top. This is something we will need to work on going forward if we want to make it further than we did a year ago,” said Schmidt.
CPU knew they would be fast and physical, as well as being well disciplined positionally. With no real challenging games coming into this match, they knew it was going to be a test for them, one to see where they were at so far.
The Pointers did a great job of sticking to the game plan, playing with each other and working on good passing. They held WSR in check for most of the first half but did allow one goal.
At half-time CPU talked about how we could tell they, WSR, appeared to be wearing down and if they stuck with how they knew how to play it would put them in a great place to win.
In the second half they played well for most of the match. With just a couple mental breakdowns that allowed WSR to capitalize in the second half with two additional scores to secure the win.
“For us, it’s sticking to our style of play and building on what we’ve learned, especially playing a higher caliber team like WSR,” Head Coach Kevin Schmidt said. “We saw a few things that need to be improved upon and a few things we confirmed are working well.”
4-20 Boys vs Benton 2-1
Against Benton at home Thursday the Pointers were able to get up early on Benton with two first half goals, while being able to control the pace of the game.
Benton came out strong in the second half which Cassidy knew they would which was why he prepared his guys at half time for that.
Head Coach Curtis Cassidy felt Benton was a good test for them as they did a lot of things well. “They were very aggressive, and they went after the ball. It’s hard to play a team that can be aggressive and control the ball like they did.”
“I think all our guys played well and executed what we wanted to do defensively and offensively. Moving forward, I think our intensity at times needs to improve and if we can do that, this team will be very hard to beat,” said Cassidy.
One key to their success this season is their ability to pass the ball. ““Our passing is pretty good and has been better this year than past years,” Cassidy said. “I think our strength comes from one of our leaders, Ryan (Keller), our goalie. It comes from the defensive back.”
Through seven games Keller has only allowed four goals for an outstanding 81.8 save percentage. Offensively an unexpected bright spot comes from a player who last season did not score a varsity goal in Junior Gage Pierce who has eight goals on the season.
