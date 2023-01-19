ALBURNETT
1-10 at Lisbon 63-45
Alburnett wanted to keep pushing the ball down the floor to find early scoring opportunities knowing going in that Lisbon was going to give them their best shot.
The Pirates have really improved since the beginning of the year. Both Jordan Caton and Braydon Osborn shot the ball well. Defensively, head coach Jeff Christopherson felt they disrupted them with what they were trying to do.
“We had some good looks in the first half that didn’t fall. The third quarter we executed on offense better.”
1-13 vs Edgewood-Colesburg 73-31
From the opening whistle the Pirates dominated the 1-12 Vikings. Caton led all scorers with 17 points. Tytan Bowers added 12. After the first eight minutes Alburnett led 19-9 and increased their lead to 40-21 at the half.
In the second half they did not let up, outscoring the Vikings 19-2. They kept up the intensity in the fourth taking the quarter 14-8 for the win
1-14 at Coe College vs Cascade 64-37
The Pirates finished off the week in style with a win Saturday at the WFA Shootout at Coe College against the Cougars from Cascade. Again, the offense and defense played an outstanding game. They dominated the first quarter 24-9 and led at the half 42-20.
The second half was a carbon copy performance from the pirates as they cruised to an easy win.
Osborn led the Pirates with 15 points, Caton added 15 and Mason Neighbor had 12. Osborn also led the team with 12 rebounds.
CENTER POINT-URBANA
1-10 vs Marion 57-75
In the varsity contest CPU faced a very physical and athletic team that really pressured them and looked to turn CPU over with their defense.
After one quarter CPU trailed 13-24. Marion continued to score, but the Pointers battled and were able to score to keep the game close and by halftime they trailed 30-42.
Each time in the second half CPU made a run Marion would answer and after three quarters they trailed 40-62. In the fourth quarter the boys continued to play hard, and wouldn’t give in but in the end, they dropped the game 57-75.
It was a big learning opportunity for us and honestly will help us be the team we want to be, come playoff time.
Coach Halac said, “Overall, the game plan was to make someone other than Laube beat us from the outside and Davis, to his credit, came out and knocked down four 3s rather quickly. As soon as that happened, we needed to make some adjustments and it influenced our game plan.”
“When down, we really felt like the boys battled hard and were able to continue to chip away at the lead, but we just couldn’t get past that double digit lead. We really have multiple guys that can really score the basketball, and that is a huge advantage. We just need to be focused on both ends of the court and we will be in a good position to finish the season strong heading into the playoffs.”
1-13 at CCA 67-59
The game started off with CPU hitting a three and then offense was hard to come by early, and after one quarter they led 13-10. Both teams continued the trend of back and forth in the second quarter and by halftime the Stormin’ Pointers held a slim lead 28-27.
In the third quarter CPU took a 33-29 lead, but then CCA made their run and after three quarters they trailed 40-42. In the fourth quarter the game was back and forth and with three minutes left CPU led by five points, but CCA got back into the game and with :4.5 left they trailed by two.
Easton Tupa stepped to the line and knocked down both free throws to tie the game. Then CCA got a shot off, but just missed and the game was tied 57-57 to go to overtime.
In overtime the game was still tied 57-57 with three minutes left until CPU broke the scoreless stretch and took the lead, never looking back, winning 67-59.
“Overall, we were pleased with how the boys competed to the end. Easton Tupa was a big part of our success and Tucker Clark gave us a physical piece we really needed last night. Jarret Koppedryer shot it well from the outside which really helped.”
“I was very pleased to earn a victory in overtime. It’s always good to be in those situations and find success. We continue to grow from our experience and every WaMaC win on the road is a big deal.”
NORTH LINN
1-12 vs IC Regina 84-48
North Linn played their best game of the season Thursday night against a very good Iowa City Regina team. Coach Hilmer has been preaching toughness since the holiday break and there were signs of toughness all over the place Thursday night. The first sign was the low post play of Tate Haughenbury and Ty Pflughaupt who did an excellent job in the paint.
Between the two of them they had 36 points and 17 rebounds. Haughenbury had 22 points and 4 rebounds, while Pflughaupt had 14 and 13 respectively. Mason Bechen had a great night offensively as well with 19 points, but to the delight of his coaches he also cashed in on three defensive calls for the Lynx. Again, showing signs of toughness.
Ben Wheatley also had 14 points for the Lynx, but again his best stat of the night was a game high 6 steals. Drew Ries added 6 points, Breckyn Betenbender 5 and Cole Griffith and Jake Van Etten with 2 each. North Linn was sharp all night, racing out to a 16-3 lead and never looking back. By halftime, the Lynx were up 41-13 as the defensive pressure and pace were just too much for the Regals.
There was little doubt the North Linn boys were “locked in” to the game plan and executing at a very high level. By the end of the third, North Linn was up 71-28 and they were on cruise control. The Lynx starters were relegated to the bench early in the fourth quarter and the high paced game ended with a 84-48 win for North Linn.
“That was our best game of the year”, said head coach Mike Hilmer. “That is as locked in as I have seen us play all year long and I loved the toughness we showed tonight”.
1-13 at Springville 98-30
Friday night North Linn headed to Springville for their second match up of the season. Sometimes you worry a little about a letdown after a big game, especially when a team plays the next night. This game would not be that case for the Lynx.
North Linn came out ready to play for a second night in a row and put 30 on the board in the first quarter while holding the Orioles to just 7. The second quarter was more Lynx as they sprinted out to a 55-11 lead by the break.
Tate Haughenbury was a man amongst boys down in the post area scoring a game high 25 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to record a double/double. Mason Bechen added 16 points, but he took an incredible 4 charges in the game after taking 3 the night before. Ben Wheatley added 15 points, Ty Pflughaupt 11, Breckyn Betenbender 8, Drew Ries and Hayden Schmidt 7 each, Cole Griffith 4, Cael Benesh and Jake Van Etten with 2 each and Grant Rechkemmer with 1. Ben Wheatley led the team with 6 assists and Breckyn Betenbender added 5 assists and a team high 3 steals.
“Proud of our effort tonight”, said head coach Mike Hilmer. “We were coming off a very emotional and intense game with Regina and we didn’t have a letdown. That is the type of consistency we have been looking for all year long”.
CENTRAL CITY
1-9 vs Central Elkader 91-48
Elkader as a 2-6 team had played some tight games against some good teams — Clayton ridge and turkey valley. We knew that we needed to be aggressive towards them as they couldn’t match up with our size or athleticism very well. Our game plan outside of that was just to play our game — good fundamental defense into our offensive sets, trying to focus on good ball movement and not settling for outside shots.
The first quarter was a good start as Mekhi got to the rim on the first play of the game and got an and 1 followed by 2 quick threes. After that we pushed the ball up the floor constantly, allowing us to find a lot of layups.
The second quarter was again a good quarter for us — Elkader mixed up some defenses to try and slow us down. Defensively we were a little late on rotations this quarter which hurt us.
Head Coach Ryan Turner said, “Rebounding wise 42 is a big number. We needed an effort like that after struggling on the boards against Easton Valley.”
At half time we talked about moving the ball and working on things that will make us better in the long run. We did sub a lot, but that explains some of the closeness.
“Defensively we again struggled — probably due to being ahead by a lot, but it’s something we cannot allow to happen. Subs played the whole fourth and played well.”
Mekhi and Matt have both started to find their groove with each contributing in a variety of ways outside of points. Mekhi has been dominant on the boards over the last week and Matt has made solid decisions leading to about 7 assists per game. When both of those guys are clicking in decision making and rebounding it is tough to stop them.
1-10 at Cal-Wheatland 72-61
Cal-Wheat is a better team than their record indicates, and it showed Tuesday night. They have dealt with injuries and other missing players all year. Coach Turner said he would not be surprised to see them win some tough ones down the stretch — they even beat Midland the other night.
Pedar Rohling and Jackson Vanderheiden have only played with each other in three games due to those injuries and in those three they were leading Prince of Peace by 24 in the fourth, played us tough, and beat Midland.
“Their size really made it difficult on us defensively, but fortunately we had some big performances from Mekhi and the Klosterman’s. Mekhi has been very dominant around the rim and the paint and has taken his game to a better place, while Matt has excelled in controlling the pace of the game,” said Turner.
1-13 at Starmont 53-38
Starmont turned into a rough game for the Wildcats probably due to their demanding schedule this week. “I believe we are the only team in the state to have already played 16 games which is tough on the legs. Not a great game for us, but we found a way to win even though it was not our best night,” said Turner.
1-14 vs Dunkerton at the WFA Shootout at Coe College
Dunkerton played a great first half that saw Central City take a 12-point lead at one time. Unfortunately, Mekhi got into some foul trouble and only played about 14 minutes of the game before fouling out.
This led to Central City having some different lineups playing and ultimately had a difficult time scoring. Turner knows if they can find a fourth and fifth scorer, they can become a much better team and avoid some of these low offensive outputs.
Defensively Central City held them to only 57 points when they were averaging over 90 a night going into the game, which was an encouraging sign moving forward for the Wildcats.
Additional photos available online.