CENTRAL CITY
9-23 vs Easton Valley — 6-49
The Wildcats hosted one of the best 8-man teams in the state Friday on homecoming night when they played the No. 5 ranked River Hawks from Easton Valley. When you play one of the best, you have to bring your best.
On this night Central City made too many mistakes, which Easton Valley was able to capitalize on in their 49-6 road win.
“I think overall we fought hard. We just made many mistakes throughout the game. Many mistakes were due to the enormity of the game and guys were too bright eyed,” Head Coach Matt Miers said, “This was a learning experience that has to happen for us to take the next step. It’s disappointing, of course, but we are in great shape for the season.”
The game did not start well for the Wildcats, on their first series they fumbled the ball on their second play. EV capitalized quickly with a run around the outside by the 2021 All-State running back Charlie Simpson who ran the ball around the outside for a touchdown giving the River Hawks a 6-0 lead minutes into the game.
The Wildcats second possession resulted in a three-and-out giving the ball back to the River Hawks on the Wildcat 35. EV was able to capitalize again on a touchdown run from Felkey giving them an early 12-0 lead.
Central City hurt themselves again on its third possession with another fumble on the first play. The defense stepped up forcing a three-and-out giving the offense the ball right back.
They made EV pay for its mistake when Aiden Klostermann found an edge on the outside, running it around the edge for a 32-yard touchdown, narrowing the Hawks lead to 12-6.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats this was the only points they were able to muster. At the half EV led 20-6. They increased their lead in the third scoring 22 points. They added another touchdown in the fourth to dampen the Wildcats homecoming night to seal the win.
“Offensively we struggled sustaining and finishing blocks. That has to be a point of emphasis for the rest of the season.” said Miers.
Stat game leaders: passing – Jayden Hanson 4/14 32 yds, Matthew Klostermann 1/3 nine yds, Aiden Klostermann 1/1 -5 yds; rushing – Aiden Klostermann 15-56 1 TD, Christopher Greif 2-25, Matthew Klostermann 6-13, Jayden Hanson 3 for –3; receiving – Lucas Greif 2-14, Matthew Klostermann 1-11, Brayden Rickels 1-7, Christopher Greif 2-4; tackles – Matthew Klostermann 8.5, Mekhi Benton 7, Aiden Klostermann 6.5, Luke Burds 6, Lucas Greif, Nolan Gates 5, Arwin Betzer 4, Braxton Davis 3.5, David Munyakazi 2, Christopher Greif 1; sacks – Matthew Klostermann, David Munyakazi two, Luke Burds one; fumble recoveries – Nolan Gates two, Mekhi Benton one.
ALBURNETT
9-23 at Highland — 55-14
The Pirates traveled to Highland Friday night to take on the Huskies in hopes of ruining its homecoming.
Alburnett left no doubt from the opening whistle putting up 28 points in the first quarter. They added 20 more in the second to take a commanding 48-0 lead at the half.
Senior Mason Neighbor and his offense was on fire tonight. Mason went 7/8 for 213 yards with five touchdown passes. Two of those touchdowns went to fellow senior Grayson Carolan who had three receptions for 81 yards and two TDS.
Mason and his Pirates offense was able to spread the weather in both the running and passing game. Six players had double digit yards on the ground. Mason also found six receivers who had double digit yards. Two of his five touchdown passes came from big plays. Payton Baker had one catch for an 80-yard touchdown. Grayson added another long pass and catch for a 54-yard touchdown.
Sophomore Matthew Klostermann led the defense with 5.5 tackles and the lone Pirate sack. The defense was also able to stymie any Huskies run with three fumble recoveries from three different players.
Junior Sam Severson has been a bright spot for the pirates this season and its kicking game. Sam went 6/6 in extra points.
Stat game leaders: passing – Mason Neighbor 7/8 213 yds with five TDs, Jett Buekers had one completion for 3 yds; rushing – Carson Klostermann 8-43, Shayden Washburn 6-33, Preston Klostermann 4-25, Brody Neighbor 2-17, one TD, Mason Neighbor 1-16, Rory McGargill 1-10, one TD, Dawson Becker 1-4; receiving – Grayson Carolan 3-81 two TDs, Payton Baker 1-80, one TD, Rory McGargill 1-24, one TD, Braydon Osborn 1-16, one TD, Logan Borrett 1-12, Brady Marak 1-3; tackles – Matthew Klostermann 5.5, Preston Klostermann 4, Brody Neighbor, Josiah Steen 3, Shayden Washburn 2.5, Rowdy Neighbor 2, Josh Howe, Logan Borrett, Carson Klostermann, Tucker Kilma, Rory McGargill, Wyatt Kissling 1.5, Zach Carolan, Brady Marak, Caiden Bueckers, Tayton Coufal, Braydon Osborn, Hunter Sauer, Reece Klostermann, Kaden Bowler 1; sacks – Matthew Klostermann 1.
NORTH LINN
9-23 at South Winn — 42-7
The Lynx improved its season record to 4-1 on Friday night with a blowout road win at South Winneshiek 42-7.
North Linn was clicking on all cylinders tonight in their dominating road win scoring 35 points in the first half while blanking the Warriors. Each team added a touchdown in the second half.
On offense, the Lynx were able to both run and pass with ease. Senior leader and QG Tate Haughenbury went 13/17 for 196 yards and one TD. Tate also ran the ball 14 times with another touchdown.
The Lynx had five receivers with double digit catches with senior Landon Miller leading the charge with two touchdowns and 68 yards. Sophomore Mason Bechen led the rushing attack with 55 yards and two TDs.
Defensively the Lynx were led by Landen Helmrich who had 10.5 tackles and Landon Miller with 10. Mason Bechen and Jarin Peyton each had seven tackles on the night. Senior Ben Wheatley added some excitement with a pick 6 running it back 38 yards for a Lynx touchdown.
“I thought we executed very well except for having a punt blocked in the 4th quarter,” Head Coach Jared Collum said, “The last two weeks we’ve come out with a purpose. These guys have been in this spot before. They know what’s on the line each and every week. We control our own destiny for a #1 seed and 2 rounds of home field in the playoffs.”
Stat game leaders: passing – Tate Haughenbury 13/17 196 yds one TD, Mason Bechen 1/1 5 yds one TD, Hayden Schmidt 0/1; rushing – Mason Bechen 7-55 two TDs, Landen Helmrich 2-15, Tate Haughenbury 3-14 one TD, Drew Ries 1 for –1, Cole Griffith 1 for –4; receiving – Landon Miller 2-68 two TDs, Jake VanEtten 2-40, Theo Boss 2-35, Cael Bridgewater 6-33, Ben Wheatley 2-25; tackles – Landen Helmrich 10.5, Landon Miller 10, Mason Bechen, Jarin Petyon 7, Cael Bridgewater 3.5, Ben Wheatley, Carter Holtz, Lane Sommerfelt, Corbin Woods 2, Kayne Caryl, Landon Bassett 1.5, Austin McMahon 1, Breckyn Betenbender, Theo Boss, Drew Ries, McClane Rauch 0.5; interceptions – Ben Wheatley one.
CENTER POINT-URBANA
9-23 at West Delaware — 7-35
The Stormin’ Pointers hit the road Friday night to take on the Hawks from West Delaware. In the end, it was too many little mistakes at key moments that led to the Hawks 35-7 win.
Head Coach Dan Burke said, “We have played two strong teams in a row; we need to tackle better, and clean up on our offensive mistakes and reduce penalties in order to succeed.”
CPU got off to a decent start in the first. After giving up an early touchdown, they trailed 6-0. On CPU’s next possession they were able to move the ball, but were forced to punt. On the punt, the Hawks muffed the ball and junior Trevor Antes recovered it on the Hawks half yard line.
On the following play, sophomore Jackson Brincks who got the start at QB in place of junior Jarret Koppedryer who was sidelined for the game, ran it in for a touchdown giving CPU the lead 7-6.
“We brought Brincks up to replace Jarett. He is really more of a hitter on offense,” Burke said, “We had no doubt he would do ok. He ran great and added another dimension to our offense.”
Unfortunately for CPU, it was their only scoring drive of the game. West Delaware with their big front line was able to put up 311 rushing yards which helped them take a comfortable 35-7 lead into the half.
Coach Burke can be pleased with his teams play in the second half not allowing the potent Hawk rushing attack to get anything going. “They are big and were able to run the ball on us which made the difference in the outcome.”
Positives coach Burke can take away from the game is that even though their final score might not show it. Both the offense and defense played well and there are quite a few things he can take away from the game as positives moving forward.
Senior running back Cole Werner had 70 yards on 20 attempts and would have had a lot more if it was not for key penalties and unfortunate times.
“Werner was a beast. I think he is key. He never complains. He is so positive with the underclassman and our young line. A great team player. He encourages his team mates and is a great leader.” said Burke.
“We played much better in the second half not allowing the Hawks to score any points,” Burke said, ‘‘we need to clean up on our mistakes. If we can do this we will be in good shape the rest of the season.”
Stat game leaders: passing – Jackson Brincks 5/1 49 yds; rushing – Cole Werner 20-72, Jackson Brincks 17-21 one TD, Kyle Kress 3-3, Jack Witte 2 for –5, Jacob Estevez 1 for –5; receiving – Brandon Miller 5-49, Jacob Estevez 1-10; tackles – Kyler Kress 9, Tucker Clark 6.5, Blayze Havel 6, Thomas Taylor 5, Cole Werner 4, Christian Burkhart, Brandon Miller 3.5, Trevor Antes 2.5, Benjamin Leedom 1.5, Jacob Snakenberg, Jacob Estevez, Ben Opfer, Tyler Bark, Caden Felton, Drake VanGorder 0.5; interceptions – Blayze Havel, Trevor Antes, Brandon Miller one; sacks – Kyle Kress one.