Alburnett Baseball

After making it to the state semifinals last season, finishing with a 29-10 record, head coach Ryan Stensland knows that after graduating six senior starters from last season, five of them earning All-State, All-District or All-Conference honors, that this year’s returning letter-winners will need to step-up and expand their roles.
“We will need to mix in our freshman and sophomores this season with our returning starters, which may take some time to establish everyone’s roles and blend together as a team.” said Stensland
Alburnett may not have the senior power they did last year, but the four seniors all have extensive starting playing time. Leading the senior class will be Gavin Soukup and Andrew Ossman who were both 2021 All-Conference. Dylan Barenz and Blaine McGraw will look to provide additional leadership after a successful 2021 season.
The Pirates will have strong numbers this season with one junior, seven sophomores, along with 23 freshmen and eighth graders.
Stensland said, “My expectation is that we will continue to improve throughout the season in preparation for postseason play. We play a tough schedule, in which we play seven of the top ten teams in 1A and 2A.”
North Linn and Maquoketa Valley are clearly the top contenders on the West side of the conference. Lisbon and Easton Valley will be top contenders on the East side.
The Pirates have started this season 4-2, and are currently ranked No. 44 in Class 1A.