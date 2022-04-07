Alburnett boys track

Front L to R: Adam Neighbor, Blaine McGraw, Trenton Abel, Dylan Barenz, Zach Bartlett. Middle row: Gavin Soukup, Matt Neighbor, Jett Bueckers, Karson Rose, Noah Kruckenberg, Austin Schechinger, Ryan Smith. Back row: Tytan Bowers, Lars Landa, Andrew Ossman, Grayson Carolan, Mason Neighbor, Zach Carolan, Tanner Dye, Lucas Ahrendsen. Not pictured: Braydon Osborn and Connor Torson.
The Pirates graduated five seniors from the 2021 team, but they have a lot of strong returners (11) and some great newcomers this season. Alburnett will return its entire 4 x 800 state qualifying team, a state qualifier in Long Jump and half of their Sprint Medley qualifying team.
The Pirates return its 3200m and 1600m runner from 2021. Lucas Ahrendsen, who just missed qualifying, is back for his senior campaign and determined to run on the blue oval.
The Pirates will have a lot of kids that can run multiple events and also participate in field events. Ossman feels their field events will be a benefit to them this season with some good incoming freshmen along with some new athletes out this year.
Head coach Luke Ossman said, “Our biggest strength is the group of athletes that we have out, they are willing to do whatever is needed to benefit the team, but realize how it benefits themselves in the process. The leadership we have from upperclassmen will be key to our success.”
The Pirate program has grown over the past few years and they will continue to grow the success which is the kid’s belief in the system.
“We have kids that are able to compete in multiple events so finding the correct events will be fun early in the season. Our weakness is definitely our lower numbers this year. We have the ability to fill all the events but it will take some moving and trial and error.” “Everyone buying into our system and trusting what we are trying to accomplish is key,” said Ossman.
As with all sports, the Tri-Rivers Conference will be a tough conference to compete in, but Alburnett likes the challenge. They have the ability to get multiple events both as individuals and relays back to the state meet in 2022.