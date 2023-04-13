Alburnett Boys Track

The Pirates graduated a big part of their 2022 season team, but second year head coach Luke Ossman feels they have a lot of strong returners and some great newcomers. Alburnett will be moving up to 2A for the 2023 season.
“We qualified our 4x800, Distance Medley and 4x400 in 2022. We lost two seniors in each relay, but we have a strong group that can fill those spots. We were able to get more kids out this year that can help us in the Sprint races. This year we should be more balanced this year in our running events. “
Alburnett will have a lot of kids that can run multiple events and participate in field events.
Even though he feels the field events may be a weaker area, he is not concerned. Braydon Osborne will be back in High Jump and Brady Marak learned a lot in 2022 Long Jumping for the first time.
Ossman feels their biggest strength is the group of athletes that they have out. “They are willing to do whatever is needed to benefit the team but realize how it benefits them. The leadership we have from upperclassmen will be key to our success.”
The boys track program has grown over the past few years. They will continue to grow the success which is the kid’s belief in the system.
“We have kids that can compete in multiple events, so finding the correct events will be fun early in the season. Everyone is buying into our system.”