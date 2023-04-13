Alburnett Boys Track
Buy Now

Front Row (L to R): Brady Marak, Ben Haugh, Logan Ossman, Bryce Borrett, Caiden Bueckers, Mason Neighbor, Traeger Evans. 2nd Row (L to R): Trenton Abel, Owen Higgins, Preston Klostermann, Brady SCott, Ryan Smith, Tucker Klima, Payton Baker, Adam Neighbor. 3rd Row (L to R): Ben Bemer, Rory McCargill, Jett Bueckers, Brayden Smith, Shayden Washburn, Josiah Steen, Matt Neighbor, Austin Schechinger. 4th Row (L to R): Rylen Rozek, Hayden Gustafson, Zach Carolan, Grayson Carolan, Zach Krigbaum, Braydon Osborn, Lars Landa.

 Todd Hunt • Staff Photo

The Pirates graduated a big part of their 2022 season team, but second year head coach Luke Ossman feels they have a lot of strong returners and some great newcomers. Alburnett will be moving up to 2A for the 2023 season.

“We qualified our 4x800, Distance Medley and 4x400 in 2022. We lost two seniors in each relay, but we have a strong group that can fill those spots. We were able to get more kids out this year that can help us in the Sprint races. This year we should be more balanced this year in our running events. “

Recommended for you