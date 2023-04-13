Alburnett / Cedar Valley Boys Soccer
Buy Now

Back Row: Landon Conn (CV), Dylan Flannery (Alb.), Trenton Abel (Alb), Logan Nelson (CV), Sam Severson (Alb), Cameron Hayes (Alb), Silas Telecky (homeschool). Front Row: Zach Isaacson (homeschool), Josh Skinner (CV), Atticus Pospisil (CV), Johnson Wheat (CV), Brenden Brown (Alb), Oliver Clair (CV). Missing: Cody Rammelsberg (Alb).

 Todd Hunt • Staff Photo

Having a co-op team consisting of multiple schools and homeschoolers is tough to begin with, but when you lose 10 seniors from last year’s team, things can get difficult.

Head Coach Adam Conn will have his hands full as they start the 2023 season trying to get everyone on the same page and gelling together as a team as he figures out his starting line-up.

Recommended for you