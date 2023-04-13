Alburnett / Cedar Valley Boys Soccer

Having a co-op team consisting of multiple schools and homeschoolers is tough to begin with, but when you lose 10 seniors from last year’s team, things can get difficult.
Head Coach Adam Conn will have his hands full as they start the 2023 season trying to get everyone on the same page and gelling together as a team as he figures out his starting line-up.
Because the co-op team from Alb/CV practice and play all their home games at the Martin Sports complex in Alburnett making sure everyone can find a ride to games and practice is a chore in itself.
After losing last season’s senior class, which accounted for 23 of the 26 goals scored last season, Conn knows this year they will be looking for those players who are willing to step up and become leaders.
The boys’ team will return five players from last year’s team in seniors Silas Telecky (homeschool) and Brenden Brown from Alburnett. They will return two juniors, MF/F Sam Severson (Alburnett) and F/MF Oliver Clair from Cedar Valley. Trenton Abel a sophomore from Alburnett, rounds out the returners this season and will play a key role on defense.
Promising newcomers include Landon Conn (CV), Dylan Flannery (Alb), Logan Nelson (CV), Cameron Hayes (Alb), Zach Isaacson (homeschool), Josh Skinner (CV), Atticus Pospisil (CV), Johnson Wheat (CV) and Cody Rammelsberg from Alburnett.