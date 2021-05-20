The Alburnett/Cedar Valley Christian soccer team picked up two wins on the week last week as they defeated West Delaware by a score of 9-1.
Sophomore, Brooklyn Nafts had three goals and two assists; senior Abby Grier had a goal and junior Alexia Miller had two assists. The Huskies peppered the nets with 42 shots, 23 of them being shots on goal.
One day later, the Alburnett/CVC Huskies won for a second straight time, this time defeating the Northeast Rebels by a score of 4-1.
The Huskies scored 3 goals in the first half and 1 goal in the second half. They had 18 shots on goal to the Rebels 2. Alburnett sophomore Brooklyn Nafts had one goal and freshmen Addy McGraw had an assist on the night.