Fifth year head coach Luke Ossman is most pleased to announce that they will be able to fill a complete girls’ team for the first time since 2019.
Returning for the girls is senior Lyndsey Hospodarsky who is the team leader and shows everyone a great work ethic. Also returning is junior Izzy Graubard who is another strong leader. Back for her final year will be Evie Gehring. Evie suffered a season ending injury prior to the conference meet.
Joining the three returners will be five additional newcomers in Gralynn Martin (Jr.), Haille Banes (Soph.), Emma Banes, (Soph.), Izzy Stanley-Jones (Soph.) and freshman Carlyn McGraw.
“The numbers keep increasing which has been fun to be a part of,” Ossman said. “Our program keeps building in numbers which shows we are moving the right direction. The kids are ready to prove Cross Country is a sport and show they can have success.”
It is no secret the Pirates lost a good group of senior boys, but the incoming freshman class being mixed in with their returners will have a big impact this year.
“We know we have the pieces to be successful in the conference and beyond, but the kids need to believe. We may be young, but we are a very accomplished team who are up for the challenge, and will all push each other to be successful.” said Ossman.
The Alburnett boys return many letter winners and returners that bring a great attitude and leadership to the program. The new members also bring the same attitude and desire to become part of the team.
Leading the way for the boys will be juniors Noah Kruckenburg who has been one of coach Ossman’s most improved runners the past two seasons and Aiden McGraw who returns for his second season. Having great freshman seasons were Ryan Smith, Austin Schechinger, Trenton Abel and Aiden Cornwell.
“The incoming boys are very competitive and push each other, and should continue to build our program at Alburnett.” said Ossman.