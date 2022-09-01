Alburnett Cross Country
1st row L to R: Carly McGraw, Logan Ossman, Cam McGraw. 2nd row L to R: Aiden Cornwell, Gralynn Martin, Lindsey Hospodarsky, Evie Gerhing, Isabelle Graubard, Haylee Banes, Emma Banes, Isabelle Stanley-Jones. 3rd row L to R: Gage Rauch, Gunner Keeney, Ben Bemer, Aidan McGraw, Tytan Bowers, Noah Kruckenburg, Ryan Smith, Trenton Abel, Hayden Gustafson, Brady Scott.

 todd hunt • staff photo

Fifth year head coach Luke Ossman is most pleased to announce that they will be able to fill a complete girls’ team for the first time since 2019.

Returning for the girls is senior Lyndsey Hospodarsky who is the team leader and shows everyone a great work ethic. Also returning is junior Izzy Graubard who is another strong leader. Back for her final year will be Evie Gehring. Evie suffered a season ending injury prior to the conference meet.

