ALBURNETT
1-7 Gary Curtis Invite at Highland
The Pirates came home with a second-place team finishing behind tournament champions Wilton.
Alburnett finished the day with four champions and one runner-up finish. The highlight of the day came from Rowdy Neighbor who beat state place winner Brock Morris of Cascade for the first time in his semi-final match 6-1.
“Rowdy beat Morris from Cascade, which hadn’t been done yet, so that’s a big steppingstone for him. I think that win helps prove to himself what he’s capable of doing this year. He looked dominant doing it too.” Rush said.
Also taking home titles were Brody Neighbor, Gunnar Keeney and Carson Klostermann. Atlee Dewitt placed second, Reece Klostermann placed third and Dawson Becker took home fourth place.
Taking fifth place were both Callahan and Luke Schneider. Tayten Coufal and Washburn placed sixth.
“Brody continues to look better each time out. He will have a couple of tough tests this week vs North Linn and Lisbon, both of which we are all looking forward to.”
“Gunnar is a tough guy to wrestle with when he’s in the right frame of mind. I think we saw a lot of that this past weekend. Carson is continuing to dominate his opponents. He has a goal in sight and is really focused on pursuing that, striving to be better at each competition.”
Coach Rush wrapped up by saying that there are a few technical areas they need to clean up moving forward, which is not uncommon. They are continuing to put effort into scoring points and attacking their opponents. Doing that will put them in a position to be successful each time they compete. As they continue to clean up technique and situational wrestling, you will start to see their level of wrestling elevate week by week.
1-5 Home Quad
The Pirates started the week off after the holiday break with three dominant home victories over Ed-Co, Maq Valley and Midland. At the end of the night the Pirates combined dual scores added up to 200 to 33.
Head coach Clayton Rush said, “We wrestled well, but it’s hard to judge that too much when it’s a slow night like that.”
vs. Ed-Co 72-3
There were only two contested matches in this dual. At 106 Atlee Dewitt pinned his opponent in 3:52 and at 126 JJ Callahan lost a tough match 8-4.
vs. Maq Valley 65-18
The highlight of this win came from Senior Gunnar Keeney who picked up his 100th win via a fall in 1:15 over Lukas Chestnut.
Also picking up wins were Brody Neighbor over Arion Rave by fall in 1:48, Carson Klostermann pinned Tyreese Crippin in 1:12, Shayden Washburn by fall over Mason Jolley in only 0:34 seconds. At 106 Atlee Dewitt picked up a 20-5 tech fall over Brayden Bjorkgren and Rowdy Neighbor won by fall over Brenden Frasher in 0:57 seconds.
vs. Midland 63-12
Four Pirates picked up contested wins to wrap up the night. Callahan won by fall in 1:19 over Brandon Buford, Brody Neighbor pinned Logan Bicknese in 44 seconds, Shayden Washburn won by a 5-0 decision win over Jordan Buford and Reece Klostermann pinned Anthony Harrington in 1:33.
“Gunnar getting his 100th win was special for him and his family. They have all put in a lot of time into the sport and it’s always great seeing families celebrate an accomplishment like that.” said Rush.
NORTH LINN
Collectively head coach Brendan Schott knows there were multiple matches they left out there for the taking Thursday night at Central City. “Close matches make you look at decisions earlier in the match and it’s the little things that make the difference.”
It will also make you look back at your holiday training during the break and hope you have done enough to prepare.
There were also some positives that started the night off for the Lynx. Mclane Rauch who has been doing a good job came up big with a pin in the lynx opening dual against East Buchanan. Also, Rhylee Morris stepped into the varsity lineup and got another big fall.
1-5 at Central City
vs. East Buchanan 24-42
Picking up wins against the Wildcats were Rhyley Morris over Jacob Yearous by fall 1:08. Mclane Rauch over Tucker Berns also by a fall in 3:21 and Cael Bridgewater pinned Colton Torres in 1:44.
vs. Lone Tree 60-6
This dual was chalked full of forfeits. Picking up a contested match win was Reilly Peyton at 152. All the other Lynx wins came via a forfeit.
vs. Central City
More of the same in the Lynx final match against Central City who only has one wrestler now competing. The lone contested match came from Jarin Peyton who pinned Central City senior Luke Burds with only 14 seconds left in the match.
1-7 at Jerry Eckenrod Invitational at Benton – 6th place team
The Lynx from Troy Mills took part in the always tough Jerry Eckenrod Invite at Benton on Saturday taking home a nice sixth place finish as a team.
Senior Cael Bridgewater led the way with a championship title at 138. Jarin Peyton placed third at 160, Landen Helmrich placed fifth at 152 and both Tate Woods and Mclane Rauch placed seventh at 132 and 220 respectively.
“We have always said that if you can place at the Benton Tournament you can place at the state tournament,” Schott said. “So, the fact that we had boys do that, and we finished with everyone winning the last round is a positive thing to focus on moving forward.”
CENTER POINT-URBANA
The CPU boys team continues to struggle with its young line-up. They had two competitions this week. On Thursday night they fell to Mount Vernon 77-0.
On Saturday they traveled to Maquoketa Valley for the Farr Jebens invitational taking home a 10th place team finish. 10 wrestlers finished the day with top eight performances with Jordan Wedo at 126 and William Gerhold at 170 placing fourth.
Olliver Brown placed sixth at 182. Placing seventh were Aiden Novoa at 145, Preston Thompson at 182, Colton McDowell at 285 and Will Griswold at 132. Bo Lawrence, Drake Pospisil and Christian Cannon all placed eighth.
CENTRAL CITY
The Wildcats had only competition this week with a home quad on Thursday night. Luke Burds who is coming off an illness was able to get back on the mat going 1-2 on the night. Against East Buchanan the Cats fell 72-00. Burds lost by fall in 3:10. Against Lone Tree, Luke picked up the fall over Brody Magruder in 1:55.
In their final dual of the night against North Linn Luke wrestled a great match but in the third period you could see he was gassed from not competing in over three weeks losing to a tough Jarin Peyton by fall with only 14 seconds left in the match.
Head Coach Paul Lindley said, “Luke struggled tonight due in big part to not being on the mat in a spell. Once Luke is back to 100% he will be a tough opponent. If he can stay healthy, he will have a good chance at regionals and could very well make state.”