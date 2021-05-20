The Alburnett girls golf team competed in the Tri-Rivers Conference golf meet at Buffalo Creek Country Club near Winthrop, IA on Monday, May 10th. The Pirates going in looked to be in the top 3 as a team according to coach Brenden Drahn and came out on top for the day.
As a team, the Pirates had a team score of 394 which was four strokes better than 2nd place Edgewood-Colesburg who had 398. The Pirates were led by freshman Sammy Ahrendsen who medaled and earned 2nd place. Seniors McKenna Parker and Megan Neighbor also medaled. McKenna earned 5th place and Megan earned 8th place. Congratulations!