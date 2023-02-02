Ally Olmstead led the way for the purple and gold with 20 points followed by Savannah Caves with 10 on January 23rd when the Montezuma Braves made the long journey to Alburnett to take on the Pirates in non-conference action. The Pirate win snapped the Braves ten game winning streak with the 42-39 win.

The Braves came into the game highly touted with a record of 14-1 overall and 11-1 in the South Iowa Cedar League. The Pirates came into the night’s action at 8-7 overall and 5-6 in the TRC West. The Braves featured a trio of Mia Boulton, Shiressa Wetering, and Ellen Cook who were averaging 15 points per game, 10 points per game, and 9 points per game respectively. The Pirates duo of Ally Olmstead and Savannah Caves were averaging 12 and 7 respectively. Lacey Neighbor, another of the Pirates top scorers did not play in this one.

