Ally Olmstead led the way for the purple and gold with 20 points followed by Savannah Caves with 10 on January 23rd when the Montezuma Braves made the long journey to Alburnett to take on the Pirates in non-conference action. The Pirate win snapped the Braves ten game winning streak with the 42-39 win.
The Braves came into the game highly touted with a record of 14-1 overall and 11-1 in the South Iowa Cedar League. The Pirates came into the night’s action at 8-7 overall and 5-6 in the TRC West. The Braves featured a trio of Mia Boulton, Shiressa Wetering, and Ellen Cook who were averaging 15 points per game, 10 points per game, and 9 points per game respectively. The Pirates duo of Ally Olmstead and Savannah Caves were averaging 12 and 7 respectively. Lacey Neighbor, another of the Pirates top scorers did not play in this one.
From the early onset, you knew this game was going to be tough and competitive. Alburnett grabbed the early lead at 4-3, but Montezuma regained the lead at 6-4 after hitting a second three-point shot.
They maintained this lead until the end of the first quarter when the Pirates tied it all up at 12. The second quarter mainly saw Alburnett mainly lead throughout, but the Braves hit a quick shot off an inbounds play to trim the lead at 22-21 right before the half.
The Braves made adjustments defensively coming out of the locker room oftentimes triple-teaming Ally Olmstead and the Pirates shooting went cold for a while.
The Pirates did not score until about halfway through the third quarter. Montezuma at one point led 28-22, but Alburnett ended the quarter on a 7-1 run to tie the game at 29 at the end of three.
The fourth quarter was a back and forth affair with both teams exchanging the lead. Montezuma had taken a 39-37 lead when Savannah Caves hit a three to put the Pirates ahead 40-39. Montezuma misfired on their next possession which sealed the win for the Pirates.
Head Coach Brendan Drahn said, “This was a big-time defensive effort tonight against a very good Montezuma team.
It was a playoff like atmosphere tonight, and it was a blast. The student section brought the energy tonight too.”
North Linn’s Kamryn Kurt and Molly Boge make a statement early for the Lynx
The No. 3 1A ranked Lynx from Troy Mills hit the road on January 24 for a showdown with its conference rival Wildcats in Central City. North Linn’s ability to control both ends of the court allowed them cruise to a 78-33 win.
North Linn’s back court duo of Kamryn Kurt and Molly Boge made a statement early scoring the Lynx first seven points helping them get out to an early 9-0 lead.
Central City sophomore Maya Lupkes and freshman Sloane Smith helped the Wildcats claw away at the Lynx lead narrowing the score to 15-8. North Linn’s Kurt stopped the momentum with a three from down deep with under three minutes to go in the opening quarter.
Central City junior Bailee Weber drained a three that cut into the Lynx lead, but once again, North Linn answered right back scoring the next 10 points to take a 27-11 lead after one.
Central City was able to move better on offense, but could not get its shots to drop in the second quarter. North Linn kept up it prowless throughout the quarter taking a comfortable 47-19 lead into the half.
North Linn shot lights out in the third quarter increasing its lead to 62-23 with under four minutes to go. Bailee Weber from Central City helped stop the bleeding again with a another three-pointer cutting into the Lynx lead, but it was not enough.
Macy Boge came out early for the Lynx in the fourth hitting a trey. Kamryn contributed with a steal and layup for two helping seal the road win for the Lynx.
ALBURNETT
1-24 Alburnett vs Starmont 67-18
On Tuesday, the Pirates continued their hot streak with an easy win against the Stars from Starmont. The Alburnett defense has been playing much better together as a team of late, which has in turn allowed its offense to shine.
Alburnett did a nice job cleaning up their turnover problem after a rough first quarter. After eight minutes they held a 13-4 and by half-time they had increased the lead to 40-10, scoring 27 points to the Stars six.
In the third, with a continuous clock going, the defense held the Stars to only two points, while the offense racked up 20 for a 60-12 lead after three.
the highlight from the game came from Savannah Caves who hit a half-court shot at the buzzer before halftime.
Ava Armon had a nice shooting night leading all scorers with 22 points. Caves added 13 and Ally Olmstead had 12. Ally led the team in rebounds with 14, three steals and two blocks. Lacey Neighbor added 12 rebounds to go along with her six points, two assists and two steals.
1-27 at Central City
Ava Armon delivers late in Pirates fourth quarter comeback win
With 2:40 left in the fourth, the Pirates trailed the Wildcats 49-44. In the final two minutes they outscored Central City 10-2 to steal away a 54-51 road win Friday night at Central City.
Alburnett’s Ava Armon had been ice cold from behind the arc, but came through with not one, but TWO big three-point shots to give the Pirates the lead. The first one gave Alburnett a 51-49 lead and the second one helped secure the Pirates a win.
At one point early in the game Alburnett led 19-13 over Central City in the first half before the Wildcats went on a 10-0 run to take a 23-19 lead.
By the half, Central City had extended its lead to 32-26. Bailee Weber for Central City had 16 points at the half. Avery Wise also had a nice first half with three makes from behind the arc.
Oftentimes throughout the third quarter it was a 10-12 point lead for Central City. This young Wildcat team is getting better each time they hit the court.
Defensively, the Pirates made some adjustments in the fourth quarter running the full-court press more and especially pressuring Bailee Weber, and it worked. Alburnett got Central City to commit several turnovers that led to Pirate baskets.
Offensively, Lacey Neighbor led the Pirates with 14 points. Weber led the Wildcats with 16. Along with leading their teams in scoring, each young lady played superbly defensively.
NORTH LINN
1-27 vs East Buchanan
The No. 3 Class 1A ranked Lynx slayed the East Buchanan buccaneers Friday night in some TRC conference action with a dominating 63-37 home win.
The Bucs came out and played very well in the first eight minutes not allowing the Lynx full court pressure defense to create easy points for its offense with 15 points. After one, North Linn held a 24-15 lead.
The second quarter was another battle with North Linn holding onto a 35-21 lead into the half.
In the second half East Buchanan continued to play well on both ends not allowing the potent Lynx offense to execute to its liking keeping the game somewhat close at 48-30 after three quarters.
North Linn came out in the fourth and put the game away early on their way to the win.
Kamryn Kurt led the Lynx with 20 points. She also hauled in eight rebounds along with two assists. Molly and Macy Boge each added eight to lead all scorers. Ellie Flanagan grabbed a team high 10 rebounds along with two blocks and one steal.
CENTER POINT-URBANA
1-24 vs South Tama 77-16
The No. 10 ranked 3A Stormin’ Pointers snapped a four-game losing streak Tuesday night when they hosted conference rival South Tama for a rare double header night in the CPU gymnasium.
Senior Tayler Reaves shot lights out in the contest with a game high 16 points, going 4/8 from three-point range. This was a team win with multiple players contributing to the victory.
CPU came out of the gate and played execellent defense only allowing the Trojans six first quarter points to its 25. They continued to play well on both sides of the court taking a commanding 51-12 lead into the half.
The second half they kept the trojans to a total of four points. On the night CPU created 22 turnovers with 14 steals and 36 rebounds.
Sophomores Addilyn Wade and Josie Klett each added nine points. Addilyn also went 3/4 from behind the arc in the Pointers win. Josie led all Pointers with six rebounds.
Junior Maggie Mathis grabbed five rebounds along with a team high two steals. Sophomore Sydney McCormick had four. Senior Avery Sweeney and sophomore Addy Tupa each had three assists.
1-27 at Williamsburg 49-37
The Warriors from Williamsburg gave the No. 10 ranked Stormin’ Pointers all they could handle Friday night in some Wamac west conferecne action.
In the first half the Warriors were able to go point-for-point with the Stormin’ Pointers holding them to only two first quarter points and a 9-2 lead.
Center Point-Urbana came out in the second and played much better outscoring the Warriors 18-11 for a 22-20 at the half.
In the second half CPU’s defense picked up their intensity and the offense found its groove thanks to some great play from Mya Hillers who lead the team with 17 points. Avery Sweeney had another good night scoring 10.
After three quarters CPU held a 36-24 lead. In the fourth they were able to put up 12 additional points to the Warriors 11 for the road win.
Williamsburg struggled all night defensivley with multiple players in foul trouble. Five players had three or more fouls. Credit goes to a strong offensive Stormin’ Pointer attack that did not let up the entire game.
Kailey Spurlock added nine points, Addy Tupa contributed with five, Tayler Reaves and Nicole Rick each had three points and Alivia Sweeney added two.
In the latest Bound statistical state rankings North Linn holds multiple All Class and Class 1A top rankings as of January 29th.
In All-Class rankings the Lynx are No. 1 in points scored and 3pt%. They rank No. 2 in EFG% and in three pointers made. They are No. 3 in assists and FG% and No. 4 FG made.
In Class 1A rankings they rank in the Top 5 in 10 different categories.
Alburnett is ranked No. 4 in defensive rebounds in Class 2A.