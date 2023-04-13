Alburnett Girls Track
Front row L-R: Carly McGraw, Casandra Brenneman, Nora Ford, Gralynn Martin, Miranda Neighbor, Abi Bartlett Middle l-r: Harper Flannagan, Isabelle Graubard, Morgan Hoth, Katelynn Hoth, Savannah Caves, Miranda Neighbor, Ellie Cooper. Back L-R: Lilli Strang, Peyton Scott, Marie Burger, Lacey Neighbor, Ally Olmstead, Bailey Hemphill, Melani Ellis. Not pictured: Leia Gilchrist.

 Todd Hunt • Staff Photo

In her 11th season as the Head Coach for the Alburnett girls track team, Keevan Kaestner feels they have a strong group of young ladies returning this season who can make another run at state.

“We have lots of state experience coming back this year, and in many different areas,” Kaestner said. “We also have girls that love to compete, and that is really rubbing off on the rest of the team. They have big goals for Drake, conference and state, and are putting in the hard work to achieve them.”

