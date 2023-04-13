In her 11th season as the Head Coach for the Alburnett girls track team, Keevan Kaestner feels they have a strong group of young ladies returning this season who can make another run at state.
“We have lots of state experience coming back this year, and in many different areas,” Kaestner said. “We also have girls that love to compete, and that is really rubbing off on the rest of the team. They have big goals for Drake, conference and state, and are putting in the hard work to achieve them.”
The relay teams will be a work in progress when the outdoor season opens, after losing quite a few qualifiers from last season’s groups. The good thing is though that Kaestner feels this year’s team will be more balanced and able to fill all the events.
“We are reloading a few of the relays with new faces. Our freshman had a great 8th grade season, so I expect our times to continually improve as our new runners experience high school meets and learn what they need to do to win at this level.”
Leading the way this season will be Lacey Neighbor (Sr.) and Izzy Graubard (Jr.). Lacey returns after finishing in second place in the long jump and second in the Shuttle hurdle relay. Lacey is determined to take home a state title this year in the long jump. She also qualified for the Drake Relays in both the long jump and 4x100.
Isabelle placed eighth last season in the discus and will be looking to finish higher this year after another season under her belt.
Juniors Gralynn Martin and Savannah Caves, who were both State and Drake qualifiers last season are determined to make this season a success and improve on their results from last season. Gralynn was a state and Drake qualifier in 4x100 and a state qualifier in the 100m, 200m, 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams.
Look for junior Peyton Scott to have another outstanding season after qualifying in the 4x400. The Pirates have additional returning letterman who have already shown they are ready for another season with goals of making state in junior Ally Olmstead (high jump and hurdles), along with sophomores Emma Stiffler (400m, 800m), Bailey Hemphill (shot/discus), Harper Flannagan (shot) and Lilly Strang in both the 400m and 800m.
The Pirates also have a solid group of freshmen who she feels can make an immediate impact on the varsity team right from the start in Miranda Neighbor, Leia Gilchrist, Carly McGraw, Nora Ford and Melanie Ellis.