Alburnett girls track

Entering her 10th season as the Pirates girls head coach Keevan Kaestner will look to a strong returning contingent of athletes for another run.
After finishing as district champs in 2021, the Pirates have a lot of experience coming back this season, with multi-time state qualifiers Hailey Carolan and Lilly Winterowd as their senior leaders. The pirates are starting right where they left off last year, and look to build up on past successes.
Kaestner said, “Our conference is always strong, and Lisbon and North Linn are looking strong again this year.”
The Pirates return five athletes who competed at the Drake relays and/or state meet. Highlighting this year’s team is senior Hailey Carolan who placed 7th in the high jump last season at the Drake Relays, and took home a second-place finish at the state meet. She is also a member of the third-place finishing SHR team and qualified for state in the 4x400 SMR team.
Senior Lilly Winterowd will provide additional senior leadership. Lilly has been key to the Pirates successes in their relays teams and also in individual events.
Joining Winterowd will be juniors Lacey Neighbor who was a member of last season’s SHR and 4x400 SMR teams, and Alivia Miller who qualified for state in both the long jump and SHR. Sophomore Gralynn Martin returns with additional state experience after qualifying for state in the SMR, 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams.
Two additional athletes who have the ability to compete in any event are junior Savannah Caves, sophomores Ally Olmstead and Peyton Scott. Sophomore Isabell Graubard had a great season throwing the discus and will be looking to punch her ticket to state this season.