Alburnett Golf
Left to right back row: Coach Nick Shaw, Hunter Haro, Eli Moretz, Aidan McGraw, Nash Hamilton, Oliver Burns, Logan Borrett, Coach Brenden Drahn. Left to right, middle row: Ethan Cull, Aiden Cornwell, Eli Schilling, Cam McGraw, Brady Hospodarsky, Landon Strang. Left to right, bottom row: Sammy Ahrendsen, Neva Crist, Avery Houts.

 Todd Hunt • Staff Photo

Junior returning girls All-Conference and state qualifier Sammy Ahrendsen will lead this year’s Pirates team.

With only three girls out this season, Head Coach Brenden Drahn knows they will not field a team at events but feels all three girls will and can have a nice season.

