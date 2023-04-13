Left to right back row: Coach Nick Shaw, Hunter Haro, Eli Moretz, Aidan McGraw, Nash Hamilton, Oliver Burns, Logan Borrett, Coach Brenden Drahn. Left to right, middle row: Ethan Cull, Aiden Cornwell, Eli Schilling, Cam McGraw, Brady Hospodarsky, Landon Strang. Left to right, bottom row: Sammy Ahrendsen, Neva Crist, Avery Houts.
Junior returning girls All-Conference and state qualifier Sammy Ahrendsen will lead this year’s Pirates team.
With only three girls out this season, Head Coach Brenden Drahn knows they will not field a team at events but feels all three girls will and can have a nice season.
Sammy will be joined by returning letter winner junior Neva Crist and newcomer, sophomore Avery Houts. Ahrendsen last season shot a 9-hole low of 44 with an average of 49.68. Crist’s nine-hole low was 63 with a 77.35 9HA.
The boys’ team with their nice numbers will be able to field another team this season with a solid group of four returning starters, including senior Nash Jones, juniors Logan Borrett and Aiden McGraw, along with sophomore Landon Strang.
Joining last year’s starters this season will be returners Nash Hamilton (Sr.) and Logan Borrett (Jr.).
Newcomers this season include Hunter Haro, Eli Moretz, Nash Hamilton, Oliver Burns, Ethan Cull, Aiden Cornwell, Eli Schilling, Cam McGraw and Brady Hospodarsky.
If you would like to catch the Alburnett golf teams in action, they play their home meets at the St. Andrews golf course in Hiawatha.