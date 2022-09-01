The 2nd Annual Mat Pack Golf Outing was held Aug. 27th. It’s hard to follow last year’s success for this year’s golf outing, but the weather cooperated to make it a better fundraiser than last year’s.
There were a total of 26 teams for the 4-man best shot. Our intentions were to keep it limited to the low 20’s, but I have a hard time not letting a team come in late. I’m always pushing our kids to do their best, but asking them for 1 more live go on the mat or extra workouts so we made accommodations to make it work.
The community has always stepped up to be very generous in donating and volunteering time for the Wrestling Club and at the High School level. Last year’s fundraiser is going towards purchasing a new mat with the hope of this year’s going towards purchasing time clocks for the Duals and Tournaments.
This year we had returning High School Coach Kane Thompson who had the opportunity to win State Titles and several State Champions putting Alburnett on the map in the sport of wrestling. Clayton Rush with his 2016 State Champs and Dual Team also, fundraised above and beyond their expectations. I told Clayton it’s always good to see kids remember where they came from and give back to the sport and community as they become community supporters and leaders.
Another special guest participating in the golfing was Austin Stallman. Austin was diagnosed with a brain tumor and went through several operations through his 7th & 8th grade years. He went through our program starting as a kindergartner and was able to finish his high school career wrestling without a Varsity competition match, but would never miss a practice and was always there supporting his teammates.
This fundraiser also is used for supporting our scholarships that are given every year to the students that go through the kids’ program and finish four years of high school wrestling. We couldn’t be happier with the support the community has given us to help make the program for youth wrestling at our high level and expectations.
Last year we were good enough to send a Dual Team to Charlotte, Florida in November to compete against 14 other National Dual Teams. This was a great experience for the kids to look forward to this again in November.
Again, a special thanks goes out to all of our Sponsors and family members for their help and dedication.