The 2nd Annual Mat Pack Golf Outing was held Aug. 27th. It’s hard to follow last year’s success for this year’s golf outing, but the weather cooperated to make it a better fundraiser than last year’s.

There were a total of 26 teams for the 4-man best shot. Our intentions were to keep it limited to the low 20’s, but I have a hard time not letting a team come in late. I’m always pushing our kids to do their best, but asking them for 1 more live go on the mat or extra workouts so we made accommodations to make it work.

