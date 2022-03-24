The season started in October of last year with a roster of 68 kids, PK-8th grade. We started with some local tournaments. In late November, we took a group of kids to Charlotte, Florida to wrestle in the Charlotte duals which the team placed second out of 14 teams.
Early December, we brought the duals to Alburnett for the second year. We placed fourth in the younger division and first in the older division. In January, we competed in the Tiger Hawk Duals in Fayette West Union and placed second out of 12 teams.
January 21st, we had our Alburnett Mat Pack Tournament with 300 wrestlers in attendance, placing second as a team.
A special thanks goes out to the parents, high school wrestling team and coaches for all of their help and organization of putting on the duals and kids’ tournament.
It cannot be successful without everyone’s help. As the season rolled into late February, AAU State Competition heated up and we qualified 17 kids for State, grades 3rd – 8th. Owen Henriksen – State Champion (Division B 94 lb.), Atlee DeWitt – 5th Place (Division C 90 lb.), Kameron Cushman – 2nd Place (Division A 54 lb.), Tayten Coufal – 6th Place (Division C 115 lb.), Sawyer Gerber – 5th Place (Division A HWT), Wyatt Hawkins – 6th Place (Division A 50 lb.) Genevieve Keener – 2nd Place (Girls Division 65 lb).
Super Pee Wee State AAU Tournament finished the season in March with 10 qualifiers and 4 place winners. Cole Henley – 2nd Place (Kindergarten 40 lb.), Oliver Dotson – 5th Place (1st Grade 42 lb.), Clayton Keener – State Champion (Kindergarten 61 lb.) and Kasey Kavanaugh – 2nd Place (2nd Grade)
Congratulations to all the wrestlers for a successful year and all the hardware we were able to bring home!