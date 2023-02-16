On Saturday all three of our Tri-Rivers Conference wrestling teams took their talents to Denver for a Class 1A District qualifier in hopes to make it to the big show at Wells Fargo Arena.
Alburnett ran away with the team title, qualifying nine individuals. North Linn senior Cael Bridgewater punched his ticket with a thrilling finals match win. Luke Burds from Central City finishes 2-2 on the day.
Pirates Head Coach Clayton Rush was pleased with how the boys wrestled today, “Overall, impressive day for our boys. We had a few weights that went according to plan as far as placement and seed, but the wrestling in those matches was done at a high level. We also had a few weights where we knew it would be an uphill climb, and they performed and fought their tails off, a few of those qualified and a few of those fell just shy.”
NORTH LINN
North Linn knew this was going to be a tall task in front of them. This was a very hard district; arguably, the toughest in 1A. The Lynx did not match up well with where its best guys were at.
“It is hard getting to state, and it shouldn’t be easy,” Shott said. “I want to thank Jarin Peyton for all his hard work and commitment the past four years. You could not find a better kid to be around and that was always willing to put in the work.
“I also want to thank our five seniors. I want to thank our entire group for all their hard work throughout the year. I still believe overall our group is doing our best wrestling, but sometimes that doesn’t always mean you will advance,” said Shott.
Cael cruised his way to the finals with two falls over Antonio Gitch from Sumner-Fredericksburg and Gavin McLaughlin from Denver before facing off against a familiar foe in Alburnett’s Brody Neighbor.
This might have been the most anticipated match of the day with two of the best in the state facing off with a chance to make state.
Brody got off to a quick start with the opening takedown, but with 24 seconds left Cael was able to get a reversal and followed it up with two back points before Brody got a reversal with only 4 seconds left.
After one period the match was tied 4-4. Neighbor dominated the second period, riding out Bridgewater for the entire period.
The third period was action packed with Cael grabbing three additional back points making the score 7-4. Brody was able to escape with 1:27 left but Bridgewater sealed the win with a takedown with a minute left in the match.
“It felt good getting a couple takedowns and turns in there in the finals,” Bridgewater said. “I am telling myself the right things in my head, finishing strong and I’m feeling good going into the state tournament.”
“Brody is a warrior who will not back down from a fight. With that mentality, he can overcome any obstacle in his way. It just so happens that he could see Bridgewater again this next weekend in the quarterfinals. This is a great rivalry that is good for the sport,” said Rush.
“Cael has big goals. Just like the Alburnett wrestler does. This has been a fun rivalry this year and we will probably get the chance to see it one more time,” Schott said. “It is always tough to wrestle someone you have seen a bunch of times and when you know what the other likes to do. The scores can be tight. This time we had some things go our way out of a few scrambles and situations that were the difference in the match. A couple of very tough competitors.”
CENTRAL CITY
Central City’s Luke Burds wrapped up his high school career going 2-2 on the day. Luke got a fall over Shayden Washburn from Alburnett in his quarterfinal match but lost his last two matches on the day.
ALBURNETT
At 106, Alburnett freshman Atlee Dewitt punched his ticket taking home second place, going 3-1 on the day. Atlee had a little scare with an injury last weekend at State Duals, but ended up being ok.
“His training this past week looked a little different. I think moving forward, we will see a much better Atlee Dewitt and we should all be looking forward to that,” said Rush.
Rowdy Neighbor punched his ticket back to state taking home first place at 113. Rowdy won both his contested matches via a fall.
Rush said, “Rowdy is about as dangerous of a wrestler as we have right now. He can score from all positions and make it look easy at times. When it comes to a student of the sport, I think Rowdy is the perfect example of that.”
Another Pirate freshman to qualify was Tayten Coufal at 120. Tayten received an opening round bye and followed it up with a fall in his semifinal match. In his finals match he beat Jesup’s Ethan Krall 6-1.
“It feels pretty good making it as a freshman. I was happy with how I wrestled today and look forward to competing at state next week.”
Rush said, “Tayten is a gamer who has a great work ethic. You mix those two together and you will see results like you did this past weekend. I am excited about what is ahead for him.”
Sophomore Preston Klostermann will return to state at 126 after taking home the district title with two falls and a dominating 19-4 tech fall win over Jesup’s Treven Delagardelle.
Preston said, “Making it back for a second time feels pretty good. Coming in I felt good after beating Brisker from Wilton at the State Duals.”
“Preston is a special talent,” Rush said. “He’s one of those ones that I mentioned about placement going according to seed, but his wrestling was at a high level. He showed some things on the mat that we have been working on, too. Learning and applying is important right now, and he showed those things today.”
Gunnar Keeney will return to state at 145 with a second-place finish in hopes to stand on the podium come Saturday night.
In his semifinals match, Gunnar pinned Columbus Catholic’s Jonathan Hackett in 5:04 after receiving an opening round bye. Keeney ran into a tough kid in the finals, but had some odd positions that were scored, losing in sudden victory 12-10.
Rush said, “I think that match goes very differently next time around. With Gunnar’s style of wrestling, he can be an opponent’s worst nightmare at the state tournament. He’s been chasing a state medal for four years now, and I think it’s time he makes that a reality.”
Following his finals loss, in order to qualify for state, he would have to wrestle a true second place match, which is brand new to Class 1A this season. Gunnar left no doubt he wanted this win with a fall over Dawson Bell from Jesup in 3:44.
Carson Klostermann at 152 might be one of Alburnett’s most impressive competitors. He is patient, yet urgent in the neutral position, and then tries to rip arms off on top. We saw those things this past weekend, and have been for a while now.
Carson cruised to a district title with quarterfinal and semifinal pins. In his finals match he majored Jesup’s Kile Bucknell 11-2.
Pirate sophomore Shayden Washburn qualified for state for the first-time taking home second-place at 160. After falling to Luke Burds from Central City in the quarterfinals, Shayden caught fire winning his next four matches in convincing fashion with three falls and a 5-0 consolation semifinal decision win over Jarin Peyton from North Linn.
“Shay really exemplified what battle tested really means,” Rush said. “We have a strong schedule that puts our backs against the wall often. His back was against the wall on Saturday and he raised his level higher than I have seen.”
The final Pirate to qualify for state was junior Luke Schneider at 220. Throughout the season Luke has been wrestling at both 195 and 220 pounds. On Saturday coach Rush had a decision to make; did he wrestle Luke at his normal weight of 195, or bump him up to 220, which would benefit the team better.
As he has all season, Luke proved he can compete with guys 20+ pounds heavier, taking home second place qualifying for the state meet for his first time.
“We had a tough decision to make to leave him at 195 or bump him,” Rush said. “Bumping him made us look smart, but it was his actions, fight, and approach to his matches that put him in the position he is now in; 2023 1A State Qualifier.”
Reece Klostermann sustained an injury three weeks ago that not many would have competed with. He ran into a wrestler who dropped down from 182 to 170. Another piece to this puzzle is that Reece weighed in at 152.9. He is a very undersized wrestler at 170. “I don’t want this to come across as excuses, rather a testament to how tough and sacrificial Reece is for us,” said Rush.
CENTER POINT-URBANA
Class 2A Center Point-Urbana traveled to Independence on Saturday for their District 6 qualifier. Unfortunately for the Stormin’ Pointers they were not able to advance any wrestlers onto the state tournament.
Taking home top honors on the day for CPU were Teegan Fuessley at 126 finishing in third place and at 170 William Gerhold finished the day in fourth place.
Teegan went 3-2 on the day with an opening round fall over Mays Weber from Union, LaPorte City in 1:59. After suffering a loss to Mount Vernon’s Jase Jaspers in his semifinals match, he came back and pinned his next two opponents before falling in his true second-place match to Elijah Kupka from Benton.
At 170, Gerhold placed fourth going 2-2 on the day. William pinned Independence’s Mikey Bailey in his quarter final match in 4:38. After losing to Henry Ryan from Mount Vernon in the semi’s he bounced back with a 10-1 major over Jonathon Becker from Benton before losing his third-place match to East Marshall’s Johnathan Edel.
TRI-RIVERS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Earlier in the week our TRC teams held their conference meet on Monday after it was postponed the week prior due to the weather. Alburnett, after wrestling the Saturday prior, did not wrestle any of their varsity starters. This did not stop the team from placing six wrestlers in the top six.
North Linn took home a third-place team finish with three champs and eight wrestlers placing in the top five of their respective weight classes.
Taking home a conference title was Tate Woods at 132, Cael Bridgewater at 138 and Jarin Peyton at 160. At 126 Landon Thomsen placed fifth, Austin McMahon placed third at 170 and Landen Helmrich placed second at 182.
Cole Rauch placed fourth at 195, Mclane Rauch placed sixth at 220 and Nathan Nissen took home fifth at heavyweight.
Head coach Brendan Schott said, “Although this was a late night of wrestling, it was arguably the best night wrestling collectively the group has had this season. The team worked hard to prove they wanted to be there and win.”
Additional photos available online.