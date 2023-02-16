On Saturday all three of our Tri-Rivers Conference wrestling teams took their talents to Denver for a Class 1A District qualifier in hopes to make it to the big show at Wells Fargo Arena.

Alburnett ran away with the team title, qualifying nine individuals. North Linn senior Cael Bridgewater punched his ticket with a thrilling finals match win. Luke Burds from Central City finishes 2-2 on the day.

