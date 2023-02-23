Pirate sophomore Rowdy Neighbor (113) created quite a buzz in his semi-final round match Friday morning, when he took down the top seeded and the defending state champion Eli Becerra from Missouri Valley with a reversal in the final 30 seconds advancing him to the finals on Saturday night with a 2-0 decision win.

After taking home an eighth-place finish at 106 last season, Rowdy opened the tournament with a fall over Munson from Ogden in only 1:32. In the quarterfinals, he earned a 15-0 tech fall win over Southeast Valley’s Maeder in 5:34.

