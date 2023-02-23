Pirate sophomore Rowdy Neighbor (113) created quite a buzz in his semi-final round match Friday morning, when he took down the top seeded and the defending state champion Eli Becerra from Missouri Valley with a reversal in the final 30 seconds advancing him to the finals on Saturday night with a 2-0 decision win.
After taking home an eighth-place finish at 106 last season, Rowdy opened the tournament with a fall over Munson from Ogden in only 1:32. In the quarterfinals, he earned a 15-0 tech fall win over Southeast Valley’s Maeder in 5:34.
In the finals on Saturday night, he faced 2022 state runner-up and the No. 2 seed Morrow from Akron-Westfield, losing 10-2. Rowdy finished his sophomore season with an impressive 42-2 record.
“Rowdy had a heck of a tournament,” Head Coach Clayton Rush said. “He didn’t give up a single point until the finals while knocking off a returning state champ.”
WEDNESDAY – DAY ONE
Following an opening round bye, North Linn senior and 4x state qualifier Cael Bridgewater made easy work of Wyatt Hawkins from Logan Magnolia with a dominating 18-2 tech fall win four seconds into the second period.
The Pirates finished day one in fourth place as a team behind Don Bosco, Wilton and Nashua-Plainfield. Four Alburnett wrestlers had first round matches.
Rush was pleased with how the team wrestled and stayed aggressive in their matches which has been their MO this season.
“Gunnar getting his first win at state was special for him. I felt his second-round match against Radke from Missouri Valley may have been the best he has wrestled all season.”
Atlee Dewitt, Gunnar Keeney, Shayden Washburn and Luke Schneider all had first round matches, with Atlee and Gunnar picking up wins.
Atlee won by a 9-1 major decision in his first match and Gunnar won 9-6. Both Shayden and Luke fell in round one, but will wrestle again on Thursday with.
Gunnar Keeney said, “I felt pretty good today. I just need to keep working hard, push the pace and listen to my coaches.”
THURSDAY – DAY TWO
The Pirates put four wrestlers into the semifinals on Thursday morning, with two moving on in the consolation round.
The day began with the consolation round one matches, with semis and consol round two following. Atlee Started off the day with a third period come from behind 14-6 win over Ogden (30-10) Caleb Wisecup. The win seemed to give the entire team a spark to start off the morning.
“I felt good coming back in the third in both matches,” Atlee said. “Rush just trains use to wrestle the entire six minutes and never let up. I just need to keep winning and scoring points and I will be good.”
With a win tomorrow morning Atlee will make the podium as a freshman. Rowdy made easy work of Brayden Maeder from Southwest Valley with a 15-0 tech fall win. At 126, Preston defeated Brisker from Wilton for the second straight time with a 9-4 decision win.
“I am really excited to make the semis,” Preston said. “Last season I made it to the quarters but was pinned right away. I was confident coming into the match after beating him at state duals. I was able to react quickly off his outside shots and I felt good on top ‘being able to ride him.”
Alburnett’s Brody Neighbor and North Linn’s Cael Bridgewater faced off in the quarterfinals for the third time this season. These two have been battling since they were youths growing up.
The tables turned today when Brody was able to beat Cael for the first time with a 9-3 decision win. Coach Rush said after the match that his wrestling was college caliber. Brody will wrestle No. 2 seed Collin Holm from South Winneshiek for the opportunity to wrestle Saturday night.
“It felt great being able to beat him on a big stage like this. I felt very confident going in, my mind was in the right place, and I knew I could beat him,” said Neighbor.“That Brody match gets me a little bit, but honestly it all started with Atlee. It wasn’t that he won, it was the fact that he kept fighting,” Rush said. “That fight was contagious, the whole team fed off of it the entire morning. You saw the guys fight for six minutes. I think Brody’s teammates wanted it for him, as much as he wanted it for himself.”
Cael Bridgewater will wrestle Charlie Velt from East Sac County for the chance to make the podium.
With a win tomorrow, Gunnar will make the podium at 145. At 160, Carson left no doubt he has one goal in mind and that is a state title with a convincing 15-0 tech fall win over West Branch’s Cooper Gates. Shayden and Luke both lost in the morning session.
FRIDAY – DAY THREE
It was a day of both high and lows in the blood rounds on Friday at this year’s state meet. Today is the day where you win and you medal.. you lose and you fall just short of making the podium.
North Linn’s Cael Bridgewater bounced back with two wins at 138. In his blood round match, he faced No. 7 seed Charlie Velt from East Sac County. Cael dominated the entire match winning 7-2.
In his next match, that would determine whether he would wrestle for a chance at third or fifth, he defeated the No. 10 seed Trae Hagen from Wilton winning by a 5-2 decision.
Alburnett had a morning filled with a lot of ups and downs. At 106, freshman Atlee Dewitt fell to the No. 3 seed Brock Shaha from Mount Ayr in sudden victory-1 7-5. Atlee finished his freshman campaign with an outstanding season. You can bet he will be back next year.
At 120, Alburnett’s No. 6 seeded freshman Tayten Coufal stayed alive with a 3-1 decision win over No. 7 Larson from Don Bosco. Preston Klostermann lost to the No. 1 seed Rinken from Nashua-Plainfield in the semis and will wrestle on Saturday with a chance for third.
Brody Neighbor lost a heartbreaker to the No. 2 seed Colin Holm from South Winneshiek 2-1 and at 152 senior Carson Klostermann fell to Knaack from Don Bosco 10-4. Both Brody and Carson will wrestle in the morning, with wins they will both wrestle for third.
Gunnar Keeney at 145 defeated Seydel from West Branch in his first match winning by fall in 2:28. In his second match he lost to Moeller from Starmont 9-3.
SATURDAY – DAY FOUR
Everyone who wrestled today had a successful season as they became 2023 State medalists. In the morning session Tayten Coufal avenged a loss at state duals beating Brisker from Wilton 8-3. Tayten will wrestle for third place.
Preston lost at 126 and will wrestle for fifth place against Munson from Ogden. In a rematch of their quarterfinal match North Linn’s Cael Bridgewater will be looking for a little revenge when he faces Alburnett’s Brody Neighbor for third place at 138.
In the final match of our opening session, Carson Klostermann defeated Prazak from Central Springs 3-0 and will be wrestling for third place.
MEDAL ROUND ACTION
Saturday morning was a good day for the Alburnett Pirates with five of their wrestlers finishing the season with a win.
Alburnett Freshman Tayten Coufal opened the morning session for the Pirates at 120 with a dominating 11-2 major decision over Hayden Helgeson from Lake Mills for third place.
“It feels pretty good taking third place in my freshman year,” Coufal said.
Sophomore Preston Klostermann (34-7) had one goal in mind this season which was to finish higher than he did in his freshman season, when he placed sixth at 120 losing to Wapsie Valley’s Dawson Schmidt by an 8-1 decision. He did just that by one place taking home fifth place this season with a fall over Kolton Munson from Ogden in 3:55 for fifth place.
“I am a little disappointed feeling I could have done better, but it feels good being on the podium again,” Preston said.
Preston’s weight class was tough, he was on the side of the bracket with a tough Garrett Rinken from Nashua-Plainfield,” Rush said. “I might be biased, but I felt he gave him more of a fight than anyone else in the bracket. He can be very good but like Atlee, he has some barriers to overcome.”
“Preston is a state medalist type wrestler, he has some barriers he needs to work on, but he is right there with the best of them,” said Rush.
In a rematch from the quarterfinals Brody Neighbor defeated North Linn’s Cael Bridgewater to take home third place at 138 pounds.
After an opening round bye, Brody won by fall over Kanen Decker from Wapsie Valley pinning him in 3:12. He followed that win up with a 9-3 decision over Bridgewater in the quarterfinals. In his semifinal match he lost by a 6-2 decision to the state runner-up. He would face Bridgewater once again for third place and for only the second time in his entire wrestling career he was able to get the win 6-1.
“It feels good that I didn’t end it like last year finishing fourth, while beating a rival to take third,” said Brody.
“Seeing Brody beat Cael for the second time in two days was special considering he had never beaten him before,” said Rush.
Brody finished his career with an impressive 158-31 record and a 4-time qualifier and 2-tim medalist with a 4th and 3rd place finish.
After qualifying for the state meet the past two seasons, Gunnar Keeney (50-6) took that next step this year, winning his first two matches ever placing seventh at 145 pounds.
Gunnar said, “It feels good getting a medal. I am glad to have my coaches and partners there to help me through it.”
Gunnar finished his career with a 124-33 record and a 3-time qualifier and 1-time medalist.
Carson did not finish where he would have liked, taking home third place. After a disappointing semifinal loss some wrestlers cannot find it in them to come back in the backside. This was not the case for Carson who finished in third at 152.
Carson wraps up his career with a 166-25 record and a 3-time qualifier and 2-time medalist with two third place finishes.
“It’s not what I wanted coming into the tournament,” Carson said. “After I lost in the semi’s I told myself I am either getting third or fifth, there is no in-between. I am glad to finish my career with a win.”
Shayden Coufal at 160 and senior Luke Schneider at 220 did not place. Both wrestlers finished the tournament with a 1-2 record.
“Shayden can be such a dominant competitor. I say competitor because it is an all-sport thing. I think you will see more and more of that as he becomes an upperclassman,” Rush said.
“Luke; Man, what a warrior. He bumped up two weight classes at state and qualified,” Rush said. “He was very undersized and stuck his nose in and battled. I could not be more proud of his effort.”
“This season was a little bittersweet with our seniors who all had goals which they didn’t really achieve. But they battled their butts off, and I cannot be prouder,” Rush said. “They all put in a lot of time with the program.”
“On the bright side, we had a finalist for the first time since Tanner Sloan was a state champ in 2018, Gunnar getting his first state medal, Tayten battling through the backside to take third, Rowdy beating a defending state champ and Brody beating Cael were a few special moments for me this year at state.”