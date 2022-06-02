Alburnett head golf coach Brenden Drahn takes a photo with his 2022 state qualifier, sophomore Sammy Ahrendsen. Sammy took home a 20th place finish in the state at this years Class 1A state meet held in Marshalltown.
On May 26, sophomore Pirate, Sammy Ahrendsen competed at the 2022 Class 1A state golf meet held at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown.
Ahrendsen had quite the ride in the postseason to make it to Marshalltown with a TRC title held at Three Elms golf course in Independence.
She followed that performance with a second-place finish in the 1A Region 4C held at Meadowview Golf & Country Club in Central City. On May 18 she competed at the Region 4 final in Wapello at the Heritage Oaks Golf & Country Club.
Her fourth-place finish punched her ticket to the state meet for the first time.
Sammy played pretty consistently throughout this year’s state tournament. This was one of the longer courses she played all year. It took a little getting used to their big greens as well, but each day she figured it out and got more consistent.
Head Coach Brenden Drahn reflected on his best memory, “The coolest thing was that on her last two holes of the second day she ended with a par on the 17th, and a birdie on the 18th. She battled for two days, that is a lot of golf in a short amount of time.”
“Looking back on the season it was a lot of fun, and the kids all worked extremely hard. We had some massive improvements in the boys’ team.” Drahn said, “I think that we have a chance to have a competitive team in the years to come. The two girls I had (sophomores Samantha Ahrendsen and Neva Crist) worked hard all year. Hopefully, we can get some more girls to go out next year. I see the program getting bigger and bigger as interest keeps growing around golf at our school.”