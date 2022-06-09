Alburnett Softball

Alburnett will return five starters this season, and all of them were All-Conference honorees, which bodes well with the loss of the senior core from a year ago. Hailey Carolan will be a force in the circle for again for the Pirates. Carolan is returning off an All-Conference and All-District year in 2021 with a 17-6 record while recording over 190 strikeouts.
Head coach Nate Robertson commented on Carolan, “We are looking for big things from her again this year. We lost two-time All-State player, Sydney Cook, and All-Conference outfielder McKenna Parker. Replacing those two will be tough, but I believe we have some girls who have been waiting their turn and are more than capable of coming in with contributions for us this year.”
The Pirates reached the regional finals last year, losing to eventual state champion North Linn 5-2. The 20-2021 season ended at 28-13, ranked 10th in the final 2A polls.
“The way we choose to play will not change. We want to get on base, put pressure on the defense, and score runs.” Robertson said, “Defensively we want to be able to make all of the fundamental plays while committing few errors, and keep runners out of scoring positions.:
Alburnett may look fairly young on paper, but this group has played a lot of softball growing up together, and coach Robertson is confident they will be able to compete in this very tough conference.
The competition for varsity spots will be fun to watch, as the Pirates have quite a few capable underclassmen.
“We have high expectations again this year, as we did last year. It will be a little bit different because not a lot of people thought we could do what we were able to accomplish last year, but those of us that have been around our program believed that if we put in the work and effort, we could accomplish what we did, even though we fell just short of our overall goal of competing in Fort Dodge.” said Robertson
“My goal as a coach is to bring this program back to what it was in the 90’s and early 2000’s. We want to compete for conference titles and State berths. The Tri Rivers Conference will be tough once again, with the likes of North Linn, Lisbon, and Central City, but don’t count us out.” said Robertson.