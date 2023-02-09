In order to make it to the state dual tournament, the Pirates hosted the Class 1A state team dual qualifier Tuesday night. They would face Jesup, who won in the opening dual against MFL Mar-Mac. With their 60-9 win, Alburnett advanced to the State Dual Tournament on Saturday at the Xtreme Arena in Coralville.
DUAL QUALIFIER
The stands were packed, and the fan base was loud. A perfect atmosphere for some high school wrestling.
Shayden Washburn came out of the gate early for the Pirates, making a statement with a fall. Shayden had a 5-0 lead before he got the pin. 6-0 good guys.
River Williams wrestled a great match but fell just short. After being down 0-5, River fought back and made this an exciting match. He took a 6-5 lead with a reversal but was not able to pull out the win losing 6-8.
Luke Schneider had his teammates back. Luke wasted no time after getting the initial takedown, he immediately got in a chicken wing and a quick turn later resulted in an 18 second pin. 12-3 Pirates
Wyatt Kissling was unable to keep momentum going with a loss, but Josiah Redel, like Schneider, had his teammates back with a pin in 1:10. Crowd roars, Pirates lead 24-9.
Head Coach Clayton Rush said, “I was happy for JR to get a win in a dual like that. Those are the moments kids hang onto and remember.”
For a freshman, Atlee DeWitt is making some noise this season. He wrestled a hard fought 3-2 match giving the Pirates a 27-9 lead.
Murderer’s row was up next for the Pirates with Rowdy Neighbor starting them off with a dominating 16-0 tech fall win at 113. Tayten Coufal, a freshman, continues to get better each week, and it showed tonight. Tayten racked up some east points with a few takedowns and releases for a 10-6 match win.
Preston Klostermann earned his 9-6 win with four takedowns at 126. Dawsom Becker got out early with a 5-0 lead following a quick takedown, followed with a cradle. A quick takedown in the second, and some nice takedown/release drills in the third gave the Pirates a 42-9 lead with a 14-0 win.
Brody Neighbor wasted no time with a quick pin at 138, and Gunnar Keeney, who you know will provide the fans an exciting match, did it once again with a nice defensive pin in the first period. Pirates rolling at 54-9.
Carson Klostermann at 160 wrapped up the dual with an exciting match. Both wrestlers battled to a 0-0 score after one period. Carson got a quick escape, then punched the gas pedal with four quick takedowns following it up with a pin giving the Pirates a 60-9 win and a trip back to the State Duals.
“They brought a high-level tonight. There’s no doubt it was a good way to go into State Duals,” said Rush.
STATE DUALS
The Pirates opened up the State Dual tournament on Saturday against the number six seed Emmetsburg with an opening round 57-24 quarter-final win.
With the emergence of sophomore Shayden Washburn this season Alburnett has been able to move around its lineup more in duals.
This was the case today with Shayden wrestling at 152 and senior Carson Klostermann moving up to 160. Reece Klostermann moved up to 170 and Luke Schneider wrestled at both 195 and 220.
“Carson is showcasing his best wrestling right now. He is competing at a higher level each and every time. He’s just flat out fun to watch compete.”
Quarterfinals — No. 3 Alburnett 57 — No. 6 Emmetsburg 24
No. 6 ranked Preston Klostermann (So.) got the Pirates off to a hot start with a 25 second pin at 126. At 132 Dawson Becker (So.) followed suit with his own fall in only 46 seconds. Senior Brody Neighbor, ranked No. 3 at 138 showcased his own talents with a 1:22 fall.
In the most anticipated match of the dual, No. 6 ranked Gunnar Keeney won by injury default over No. 4 ranked Ryan Brennan. Brennan did not wrestle for the remainder of the day. No word yet on his condition, we hope he recovers quickly and is 100% come to the state tournament.
At 152 Shayden Washburn majored Ryan Wirtz 12-4. No. 3 Carson Klostermann made easy work of Justin Wirtz with a fall in 1:09.
Alburnett fell in the next three matches, before Luke Schneider got them back on the winning track at 220 with a fall in 1:12 over Nick Saxton.
The Pirates wrapped up the dual with three straight wins from Atlee Dewitt at 106, Rowdy Neighbor at 113 and in the final match Tayten Coufal won by a 20-3 TF win.
Semifinals – No. 2 Wilton 36 — No. 3 Alburnett 33
With how these two teams matched up there was little room for error. Unfortunately for Alburnett, Wilton was able to secure a few more bonus points to move onto the finals.
“We just didn’t quite put it all together. That’s how that goes in high level duals and competitions like that. Little mistakes can be the difference. With that said, our boys still brought the fight. That really has never been a question.”
This dual would see 14 top ranked wrestlers face off with a few head-to-head matches and an upset or two, with both going to the Pirates way.
Dawson Becker wrestled his butt off to open the dual losing 7-0 to the No. 4 ranked Jordan Dusenbury. This was a big match for Dawson knowing moving forward he can wrestle with some of the best in the state.
In a matchup of two top ranked wrestlers at 132, No. 3 Brody Neighbor defeated No. 7 Trae Hagen 7-5. Keeney followed at 145 with a fall in 1:57.
Carson made easy work of Damian Pestle with a pin in a mere 31 seconds. Little brother Reece could not let big brother get all the glory with a fall of his own in 1:09.
Alburnett lost the next five matches before winning the final three. In a show of heart. Dewitt battled No. 3 ranked Mason Shirk on a bum leg to a 5-2 decision.
The final three matches saw Alburnett shine. At 113 No. 2 ranked Rowdy Neighbor picked up a huge pin over no. 4 Austin Etzel.
In the upset of the day, Tayten Coufal upset No. 5 ranked Gabriel Brisker 3-2. And in the final match of the dual Alburnett’s Preston Klostermann ranked No. 5 upset defending place winner and No. 3 ranked Brody Brisker by a 8-4 decision win.
3rd Place Match
No. 4 Nashua-Plainfield 41 – No. 3 Alburnett 29
Coach Rush knew on paper that this was going to be a tough dual as they did not match up the best against the Huskies. “Nashua-Plainfield was another tough match up, but definitely there for us to take. This is just another instance where we have little room for error, getting and saving bonus points is extremely important in a dual like that.”
Starting at 138, Brody Neighbor got the Pirates out to a quick lead with a methodical 16-0 tech fall win. Gunnar followed him with a pin in 3:50 over Devon Blanchard with a throw to his back. At the time, Gunnar was dominating the match 10-1.
At 152 Jackson Carey caught Shayden Washburn in the throw that resulted in a pin. Both boys were looking for the throw.
Carson Klostermann at 160 locked up a double chicken wing early in the match which resulted in a quick 1:09 minute pin. Reece Klostermann lost a hard fought 15-5 major to Titus Evans at 170 and River Williams and Wyatt Kissling both lost by fall.
Luke Schneider got the Pirates back in the win column with a tough 6-4 decision win over Jackson Zwanziger, and at 285 Josiah Redel lost 9-1.
Even though he was not close to 100%, Atlee Dewitt went out and battled the No. 2 ranked Jayden Rinken to a 9-4 decision. This again shows the heart and fight this young man has.
In another battle of top 8 ranked wrestlers, No. 2 ranked Rowdy Neighbor pinned Nic Brase who was ranked No. 7 with only 20 seconds left in the match. Coufal picked up an 8-3 decision win at 120 over Hayden Munn.
No. 5 Preston Klostermann fell to No. 1 ranked Garrett Rinken at 126 and Nashua-Plainfield’s No. 6 ranked Kendrick Huck won by fall over Dawson Becker to end the dual.
“This dual gave our boys a taste of what we can do and maybe gave them a little reality of where we stand. We have high goals and we now know just how close we are to achieving them.”
“When you walk away with fourth, it’s kind of tough to swallow, but in reality, these boys just did something that hasn’t happened in seven years,” Rush said. “That’s something those seniors should be very proud of. Four years ago, we were hoping to get a single state qualifier. Now we are bringing home a State Duals trophy. Pretty awesome and very proud of them, all of the boys. What is exciting is that we have our best wrestling ahead of us.”
More photos are available online.