The Alburnett boy and girl track teams have had a slow start to the season. The Co-ed meet at Benton Community on March 28 was canceled due to the cold and windy conditions.
The individual girls and boys meets at Belle Plaine on April 1st were combined into a Co-ed meet to help speed things up.
It ended up being a decent night to run weather wise, and the Pirates showed they were ready to compete. Both the boys and girls teams were missing some athletes on the night due to FBLA and illness.
The Alburnett girls won the team race with a strong performance in all events. The boys finished fourth overall.
Boys head coach Luke Ossman said, “We had to give up too many points in uncontested events which came into play in the results. We were very competitive on the night in the events we were in. We had kids step up to help fill relays which is a big reason we finished where we did.”
Girls’ results: 100m — Gralynn Martin- 1st; 100m Hurdles — Ally Olmstead- 3rd, Rion Williams- 6th; 1500m — Emma Ovel- 6th; 400m hurdles — Alivia Miller- 3rd; Discus — Bailey Hemphill- 2nd; High Jump — Hailey Carolan- 1st, Ally Olmstead- 4th; Long Jump — Lacey Neighbor- 1st, Alivia Miller- 3rd; 4x100 — 2nd place; 4x200 — 3rd place; 4x400 — 1st place (Savanna Caves, Peyton Scott, Gralynn Martin and Haliey Carolan); 4x800 — 1st place (Lilly Strang, Reece Strand, Haylee Banes, Isabelle Stanley-Jones); Sprint Medley — 2nd place; Distance Medley — 1st place (Savanna, Breann Balderston, Peyton, Emma Stiffler); Shuttle Hurdle — 2nd place.