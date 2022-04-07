The Alburnett Boys and Girls Track have had a slow start to the season thus far. The opening meet of the season, the Co-ed meet at Benton Community, was canceled due to the cold weather.
The teams competed on April 1st at Belle Plaine. The meets originally were separate competitions, but they combined them into a Co-ed meet in order to speed things along.
It ended up being a decent night to run weather wise, and the Pirates showed they were ready to compete. Both the boys, and the girls teams were missing some athletes on the night due to FBLA commitments and illnesses.
The Alburnett girls won the team race with a strong performance in all events. The boys finished fourth overall.
Boys head coach Luke Ossman said, “We had to give up too many points in uncontested events which came into play in the results. We were very competitive on the night in the events we were in. We had kids step up to help fill relays which is a big reason we finished where we did.”
Girls' results: 100m - Gralynn Martin- 1st; 100m Hurdles - Ally Olmstead- 3rd, Rion Williams- 6th; 1500m - Emma Ovel- 6th; 400m hurdles - Alivia Miller- 3rd; Discus - Bailey Hemphill- 2nd; High Jump - Hailey Carolan- 1st, Ally Olmstead- 4th; Long Jump - Lacey Neighbor- 1st, Alivia Miller- 3rd; 4x100 - 2nd place; 4x200 - 3rd place; 4x400 - 1st place (Savanna Caves, Peyton Scott, Gralynn Martin and Haliey Carolan); 4x800 - 1st place (Lilly Strang, Reece Strand, Haylee Banes, Isabelle Stanley-Jones); Sprint Medley - 2nd place; Distance Medley - 1st place (Savanna, Breann Balderston, Peyton, Emma Stiffler); Shuttle Hurdle - 2nd place.