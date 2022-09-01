After losing at home to the Lynx last season, the Pirates were out for a little revenge on opening night August 26th at Troy Mills.

North Linn was a huge favorite coming into the game, but the Pirates were not fazed. Alburnett started with the ball and drove down the field with the help of a big pass and catch play from senior QB Mason Neighbor to senior receiver Grayson Carolan that put the ball on the Lynx 15. North Linn senior Cael Bridgewater ended the Pirates hopes with an interception.

