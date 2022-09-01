After losing at home to the Lynx last season, the Pirates were out for a little revenge on opening night August 26th at Troy Mills.
North Linn was a huge favorite coming into the game, but the Pirates were not fazed. Alburnett started with the ball and drove down the field with the help of a big pass and catch play from senior QB Mason Neighbor to senior receiver Grayson Carolan that put the ball on the Lynx 15. North Linn senior Cael Bridgewater ended the Pirates hopes with an interception.
Alburnett’s Mason Neighbor said, “I feel our receivers and I have been on the same page all summer especially in our 7v7 league, so we were hoping it would carry over into the season. The biggest part was our line being able to give me enough time in the pocket all night.”
Neither team was able to create any offense until the final minutes of the first when junior Sam Severson kicked a 22-yard field goal giving Alburnett the lead 3-0 with under 30 seconds left.
North Linn was able to get its offense going in the second, but mental mistakes halted any chance for the Lynx to put the ball in the end zone until late in the quarter when North Linn quarterback Tate Haughenbury (sr.) who was dealing with cramping issues connected with his senior Ben Wheatley who dodged past multiple Pirate defenders to give the Lynx a 7-3 lead at the break.
In the second half Alburnett senior Carson Klostermann had a huge play on defense with an interception, taking the ball deep into Lynx territory to the five-yard line. Senior running back Brody Neighbor received the handoff on the following play and powered his way into the end zone for a Pirate touchdown. A failed PAT put the Pirates up 9-7 after three quarters.
For the first nine minutes of the fourth neither team was able to get anything going and it looked like the final score would stay 9-7. That was until the final three minutes of the game when both teams came alive.
With under three minutes to go, North Linn’s Haughenbury connected on a 29-yard pass play to Bridgewater putting the Lynx up 13-9. Alburnett didn’t panic and two plays later Neighbor connected with Carolan for a huge 76-yard pass that put the Pirates back up for good 16-13.
“All night they were trying to guard our best receivers one on one with a safety flying over to help. I saw Grayson split the corner and safety and no one else around so I threw it where I was hoping he would be and he made a great catch and it was off to the end zone from there.” said Mason Neighbor.
“I think for the first game of the season and first start for varsity quarterback I feel I did pretty well. I definitely have some little things to work on but as the season goes on, I hope to perfect those. I was super nervous going into the game with it being the first game of the season, it being our biggest rival of the year, and them being ranked 4th in the state.”
After the game, head coach Rich Velazquez said, “I feel we played well. This week should be our biggest week of improvement. As for jitters I’m sure the kids had some. As for me, yes it was crazy as soon as I hit the field getting ready to stretch, the butterflies were definitely getting to me and I’m not even playing.”
Individual Statistical Leaders: Rushing: Alburnett: Carson Klostermann 16-32, Brody Neighbor 4-1, Mason Neighbor 6-(minus 23), Roy McGargill 2-1. North Linn: Tate Haughenbury 6-21, Landen Helmrich 3-3, Mason Bechen 10-73, Cael Bridgewater 4-4. Passing: Alburnett: Mason Neighbor 14-26-1-203. North Linn: Tate Haughenbury 14-25-2-180, Jake VanEtten 3-3-0-52. Receiving: Alburnett: Grayson Carolan 5-109, Braydon Osborn 3-53, Payton Baker 2-8, Carson Klosterman 3-20, Brody Neighbor 1-13. North Linn: Cael Bridgewater 6-103, Ben Wheatley 3-60, Jake Van Etten 2-11, Mason Bechen 4-50, Landon Miller 1-6, Landen Helmrich 1-2
CENTER POINT-URBANAHead coach Dan Burke can be very pleased with how his team came out in its season opener at home after cruising to an easy 34-7 win over rival Vinton-Shellsburg to start the 2022 season.
The Vikings were able to strike first when senior Bennett Rickels connected with his receiver Cameron Dunbar for a touchdown, but CPU kept its composure and were able to tie it up 7-7 going into half.
In the third quarter, junior QB Jarret Koppedryer got hot, passing for two touchdowns and rushing for another two. Five different receivers had catches and eight players had rushing attempts. The offensive line was a huge factor as well allowing CPU to stay balanced and control the ball offensively the entire game.
Defensively, CPU gave up only 35 yards in rushing, and the special teams created two fumbles for recoveries. Senior Benjamin Leedom led the defense with 10 tackles, six of them being the solos, along with two sacks. The Pointers defense had four sacks on the night. Junior punter Jonah Dupont had a spectacular night with a 37.0 average on three punts.
Individual Statistical Leaders: Rushing: Cole Werner 17-58, Lucas Gauger 3-16, Jarret Koppedryer 9-14, Brandon Miller 1-12, Jacob Estevez 5-7, Ben Hansen 1-3, Kyle Kress 1-2, Jack Witte 2-1. Passing: Jarret Koppedryer 11/17 226 two TDs. Receiving: Cole Werner 5-77, Christian Burkhart 2-54, Jacob Estevez 1-43 one TD, Tucker Clark 2-28, Blayze Havel 1-24, one TD. Tackles: Ben Leedom 10, Thomas Taylor 8, Kyle Kress 6, Brandon Miller 5.5, Blayze Havel 4, Caden Felton 3, Trevor Antes, Jacob Estevez, Jack Witte, Tyler Bark 2.5, Drew Schellhorn, Christian Burkhart 2, Ben Opfer, Collin Spore 1.5, Jacob Snakenberg, Ben Hansen, Tucker Clark 1.
CENTRAL CITYCentral City won a hard-fought game over Lone Tree 44-21 on Sept. 26 at home on opening night. The Wildcats dominated the first half 26-0.
The Wildcats got on the board quickly at the 11:44 when junior quarterback Jayeden Hason scampered in for a touchdown on the second play of the game. A failed 2pt attempt put the Cats up 6-0 early.
They did not let up, and on a fourth down play with 4:41 one left in the first Hanson connected with senior Lucas Greif for a touchdown and 12-0 lead. A successful 2pt conversion put them up 14-0.
Central City added two more touchdowns in the second to put them up 26-0 at the half. Both teams put up 14 points. Lone Tree tried to make a game of it in the fourth but were unable to
Cramping was the story of the second half, allowing Lone Tree to make a game of it, but the Wildcat defense stood tall not allowing the Lions to get any momentum and came home with an opening night win.
Head coach Matt Mier said, “Our defense was really good in the first half. Our special teams were outstanding all night. We caused and recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff.”
“We blocked a punt for a safety and our kickoff team routinely pinned them deep. We came out really strong in the first half. They played better in the second combined with a lot of our guys cramping,” Mier said, “But, when we needed a play to keep them at bay, our guys stepped up. Overall, I was pleased with our play. We had far too many penalties and will need to get that cleaned up.”
Individual Statistical Leaders: Rushing: Jayden Hanson 8-78, Aiden Klostermann 22-78, Christopher Greif 6-21, Matthew Klostermann 4-17; Passing: Jayden Hanson 11/20 164 4 TD; Receiving: Lucas Greif 8-109 3 TD, Mekhi Benton 1-40 one TD, Matthew Klostermann 1-10, Christopher Greif 1-5; Tackles: Matthew Klostermann 6, Mekhi Benton 5.5, Jayden Hanson 5, Nolan Gates 4, Luke Bards, Daiton Price 3, Aiden klostermann, Arwin Betzer, Christopher Greif 2, Lucas Greif, Colton Nowadzky, Braxton Davis 1; Sacks: Mekhi Benton 2, Arwin Betzer 1, Christopher Greif, Braxton Davis 0.5