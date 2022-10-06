To put some perspective on this week’s football performances, the four teams combined for 193 points while only allowing 13. Alburnett, CPU and North Linn all recorded shutouts.
CENTER POINT-URBANA
The Stormin’ Pointers were clicking on all cylinders Friday night when they hosted the Comets from Charles City on homecoming night. CP-U did not disappoint as they rolled over the Comets 27-0, scoring 25 first half points.
After forcing a four and out to start the game, CP-U with a short field starting on the Comet 43 easily moved the ball down into the red zone. After three plays with little gain, they converted a fourth down and goal play from the five.
On a third and goal senior running back Cole Werner barreled his way into the endzone for his first of three first half touchdowns. A failed PTA put the Pointers up 6-0.
After the defense forced its second 4-and-out, CP-U started with the ball on its own 34. They were able to move the ball easily down field until an interception halted the drive on the Comet 18.
On the following play the Pointers returned the favor with a fumble recovery giving them the ball on the Comet 20 to end the first quarter. They failed to convert a third down play resulting in a punt.
Again, the defense stepped up when Kyle Kress intercepted the ball running it down to the Comet five-yard line. Two plays later Werner took it in for touchdown number two. A successful point after kick gave the Pointers a 13-0 lead with 10 minutes to go in the half.
Charles City was finally able to produce a first down getting all the way down to the CP-U 35, but a holding penalty moved them back 10. The Pointers stepped up again forcing a 4th and 10, a pooched punt gave them the ball on their own 23 with seven minutes left in the half.
Tucker Clark got things started on offenses with a nice reception to their own 48. A Brincks run for first down put the ball into Comet territory. Werner with another nice run made it first and 10 from the 29. With 3:06 left Werner found the end zone for the third time and a CP-U 19-0 lead.
Once again it was the Stormin’ Pointer defense and their ability to not allow the Comets any type of momentum that prevailed after another unsuccessful fourth down attempt by the Comets gave them the ball back on the Comet 44.
With just over two minutes left in the half CP-U moved quickly, A Braydon Miller catch for 15 yards was followed by a Kyle Kress touchdown run with 30 seconds left in the half and a commanding 25-0 lead at the half.
The only points scored in the second half came in the fourth quarter and a 2-point safety for the Srtormin’Pointers securing its first shutout of the season 27-0.
Game Statistics: passing – Jackson Brincks 11/18 105 yds; rushing – Cole Werner 24-1345 3 TDs, Jackson Brincks 12-42, Jack Witte 8-40, Kyle Kress 3-8, Jacob Snakenberg 1-1; receiving – Brandon Miller 5-53, Tucker Clark 5-42, Cole Werner 1-5; tackles – Trevor Antes 7.5, Klye Kress 6, Thomas Taylor 5.5, Seth Werner 4.5, Drake VanGorder 3, Cole Werner 2.5, Blayze Havel, Tucker Clark, Tyler Bark, Tyler Knight 2, Jarret Koppendryer, Brandon Miller 1.5, Drew Schellhorn, Jack Witte, Ben Opfer, Caden Felton 1; sacks – Drake VanGorder one.
CENTRAL CITY
For the first time since 2019, the Tractor Trophy will reside in Central City after the Wildcats ran all over the Orioles on their home field Friday night 63-15. In the process, the Wildcats secured a playoff berth for only the third time in school history.
Central City scored early and often in the first with 24 unanswered first quarter points and a 46-0 lead at the half. They kept the shutout intact in the second half allowing Springville only 59 yards through the air and 147 on the ground.
When the Wildcats did throw the ball, they were both touchdown throws, one each from the Klostermann brothers.
Junior Aiden Klostermann averaged 20 yards on 10 carries for 200 yards, and the Wildcat rushing attack racked up 441 yards on the ground including three TD runs from Klostermann. Aiden also had one passing touchdown.
Head coach Matt Miers said, “He ran the ball really well, but our line of David Munyakazi, Nolan Gates, Daiton Price, Colton Nowadsky, and Mekhi Benton really opened up some great holes for our runners. Matt Klostermann ran well, as did Josh Lindsey, Arwin Betzer, and Dashny Munyakazi.”
There was more than one crazy play on the night, one of which was when the Wildcats tried a field goal. Springville was able to block the Jayden Hanson kick but right into the arms of Benton who advanced the blocked kick, only to fumble by the goal line, Jayden recovered it in the end zone for the score.
“Defensively we played pretty well. Brandon Hennick has been coming along in JV games and we felt it was a good time to see him in action.” said Miers.
Hennick made sure his coach made the right decision by leading the Wildcats in tackles with 6.5, five of those were solo tackles.
Game Statistics: passing – A. Klostermann 1/1 14 yds 1 TD, M. Klostermann 1/1 5 yds 1 TD; rushing – A. Klostermann 10-200 3TD, M. Klostermann 4-82 1 TD, Josh Lindsey 3-75 1 TD, Christopher Greif 3-29, Arwin Betzer 3-27 1 TD, Dashny Munyaski 3-22, Lucas Greif 1-6; receiving – David Munyaski 1-14 1 TD, Christopher Greif 1-5 1 TD; tackles – Brandon Hennick 6.5, “Christopher Greif 6, Luke Burds 5.5, Nolan Gates 4, M. Klostermann 3.5, Arwin Betzer 2.5, Favre Weber, Colton Nowadsky 2, A. Klostermann, Daiton Price, David Munyaski, Braxton Davis, Connor Clark 1.5, Mekhi Benton 1.
ALBURNETT
The Pirates continue to roll in 2022 improving its record to 6-1 with a blowout win over North Cedar on Senior night 44-0.
Senior quarterback Mason Neighbor led his Pirate offense throwing 10/12 for 245 yards and four touchdowns. That is an astonishing 254.8 passer rating. He connected with nine different receivers on the night.
The Pirate seniors have shined all season, and tonight was more of the same with Grayson Carolan leading the receiving core with 12 catches for 108 and two touchdowns.
Carson Klostermann led the rushing attack with 108 yards and two touchdowns. Carson, along with sophomore Josiah Steen led the defense with three tackles each.
Alburnett jumped out to an early 14-0 lead after the first quarter. They continued to dominate, scoring 30 points in the second.
With the big lead the Pirates were able to get a lot of non-starters into the game giving them much needed experience as we head into the final stretch of the season.
Game Statistics: passing – Mason Neighbor 10/12 245 yds 4 TDs, Jett Bueckers 3/3 22 yds; rushing – C. Klostermann 12-108 2 TDs, P. Klostermann 6-22, Mason Neighbor, Brady Marak 1-6, Dawson Becker 3-5; receiving – Grayson Carolan 2-105 2 TDs, Braydon Osborn 4-77 2 TDs, Brody Neighbor 1-28, Payton Baker 1-15, Rory McGargill 1-11, C. Klostermann 1-9, Caiden Bueckers 1-8, Connor Torson 1-4; tackles – C. Klosterman, Josiah Steen 3, Logan Borrett, Zach Carolan, Brody Neighbor, Rory McGargill, Josh Howe 2.5, Hunter Sauer 2, P. Klostermann, Payton Baker, Tucker Klima, Brady Marak, Mattherw Neighbor 1.5, Caiden Bueckers, Dawson Becker, Reece Klostermann, Luke Schneider, Kaden Bowler 1.
NORTH LINN
The North Linn Lynx continued with its impressive season as they blew away the Starmont Stars Friday night 59-0 on a beautiful homecoming night in Troy Mills.
For the third week in a row, the Lynx executed at a high level in all aspects of their game. Offensively the Lynx have the ability and talent to take what the defense gives them and exploit their weaknesses. If a team struggles vs. the run; they are going to run.
And run the ball they did, racking up 291 yards on the ground. Tate Haughenbury led with 95 yards on three carries. One of those carries being a 76-yard run for a Lynx touchdown. Sophomore back Mason Bechen had five carries for 90 yards and 1TD, his longest carry was for 29 yards and a TD.
Head Coach Jared Collum said, “Up front we are playing well offensively. Austin McMahon, Lane Sommerfelt, Jarin Peyton, Corbin Woods and Grant Rechkemmer. Ethan and Sam Arnold also platoon in and give guys some breaks at times. They are really coming together as a unit.”
“It was nice to get some carries for Landen Helmrich and Breckyn Betenbender. Landen and Breckyn did a really good job coming in and carrying the football.” said Collum.
The Lynx defense was lights out pitching their second shutout of the season. Theo Boss was 8-8 PAT and hit a 33 yd. FG. “Defensively our front four have really done a nice job freeing up our LBs so they can make plays,” Collum said, “Woods, Sommerfelt, Mclane Rauch and Landen Helmrich.”
Game Statistics: passing – Tate Haughenbury 7/10 147yds 3 TDs; rushing – Tate Haughenbury 3-95 1 TD, Mason Bechen 5-90 1 TD, Landen Helmrich 7-63 2 TDS, Breckyn Betenbender 7-42 1 TD, Carter Holtz 2-4; receiving – Landon Miller 3-81 2 TDs, Mason Bechen 2-31 1 TD, Cael Bridgewater 1-22, Ben Wheatley 1-13; tackles – Landon Miller 4.5, Cael Bridgewater, Landen Helmrich 3.5, Mason Bechen, Jarin Peyton 3, Carter Holtz 2.5, Breckyn Betenbender, Lane Sommerfelt 2, Jake VanEtten, Theo Boss, McClane Rauch 1.5, Kayne Caryl, Cole Griffith, 1; sacks – Mason Bechen, Carter Holtz, Landon Miller, Lane Sommerfelt 1.