Three of our four teams traveled to Jesup Tuesday competing against some of the best teams in Northeast Iowa. Like the weather, the performances were outstanding. There were 163 registered boys and 148 girls in the varsity races.

The No. 19 3A ranked CPU girls took home the team title taking down some highly ranked teams, including No. 6 2A Denver, No. 6 1A Hudson and 1A No. 9 North Linn who took home sixth place.

Recommended for you