Three of our four teams traveled to Jesup Tuesday competing against some of the best teams in Northeast Iowa. Like the weather, the performances were outstanding. There were 163 registered boys and 148 girls in the varsity races.
The No. 19 3A ranked CPU girls took home the team title taking down some highly ranked teams, including No. 6 2A Denver, No. 6 1A Hudson and 1A No. 9 North Linn who took home sixth place.
CPU coach Jeff Engen said, “The girls ran great. They took down some highly ranked teams. Denver is a team we have been closing the gap on, and Tuesday was the day they passed them.”
Taking the title for the girls was North Linn junior Meghan Wheatley. After beating her personal best last week with a 19:01, Meghan showed everyone another level on this day with another PR breaking the 19-minute mark with a 18:49.9.
CENTER POINT-URBANA
The girls were led by Lily Miller (7th) in a time of 19:58.7, and Emma Wilkerson (8th) in a time of 19:59.1.
“We talked these two into wearing spikes at this meet. The result was sub-20. It’s incredible having two girls there right now. We have more that will be pushing it soon.” said Engen.
Deni Katcher was (16th) 20:31.3 and Sydney McCormick ran a 21:00.8. CPU’s fifth runner was Julia Paine. Her times have been dropping fast. It’s been fun watching her hit her stride.
The varsity boys ran well and placed fifth behind four ranked teams. “It wasn’t their best meet but overall, the team is improving.” said Engen
They were led by Cayle Estling (20th) 17:30.4. Cooper Grimm was (24th) 17:46.9. Copper also decided to wear spikes at this meet and he got a PR out of it.
“The spread of our top five runners was just over 30 seconds which is good,” Engen said, “I think the moral of the meet was to wear your spikes. It makes a difference.
Bradley Jones won the JV race with a time of 18:03.0. That shows that we have some depth.
10-1 CPU at Wartburg
It was another nice day Saturday when the Stormin’ Pointers traveled up to Wartburg. The sun warmed it up a bit and it had an effect on some of the runners. They ran well for it being the Saturday of homecoming.
The boy’s pack was working again today. They placed third. One point over 16th ranked South Tama. CPU’s top five runners all medaled. Cayle Estling was 25th (17:39), Brody Behrens 26th (17:40), Casey Kirtz 27th (17:40.77), Isaac Larson 38th (17:58), and Teegan Fuessley 40th (17:59.8).
“Our top seven keeps pushing each other. We never know what their order will be. It’s a really fun group to watch.” said Engen.
The girls ran strong again. They placed fourth as a team. They were three points ahead of 12th ranked Clear Lake. The girls had three medalists. They were led by Emma Wilkerson 14th (20:13), Lily Miller 18th (20;20) and Deni Katcher 20th (20:29.32).
“These kids are really starting to make some noise. They should start getting noticed. Can’t wait for the next 4 weeks.” said Engen.
NORTH LINN
The Lynx boys continue with their outstanding season with a ninth-place finish at Jesup. The girls placed sixth with junior Meghan Wheatley taking home top honors with another personal best finish at 18:49.9.
The boys were led by Caleb Bildstein (25th) 17:47.8, The Lynx second runner was freshman Levi Benesh (38th) 18:07.9, Ty Pflughaupt (42nd) 18:17.9, Landon Thomsen (54th) 18:29.4. The boys team continues to make outstanding strides this season.
Meghan Wheatley continues her outstanding season. The No. 4 ranked 1A Wheatley broke her own personal best set the week prior finishing under the 19-minute mark for the first time in her career.
“For some reason, I haven’t ever ran especially well on the Jesup course in previous years, so I didn’t have too much confidence going into the race,” Meghan Wheatley said, “However, when we settled in after the first 800, I had the lead and that helped build some momentum and confidence as the race continued.”
Sophomore Bryn Collum was the Lynx second runner in 26th at 21:00.4, Peyton McMahon (41st) 21:50.6, Kenzie Bridgewater (63rd) 22:38, Carly Ries (79th) 23:15.7 and junior Carly Myers rounded out the Lynx five runners with a time of 23:54.3.
“I was not expecting a PR out of this course, but during the race I felt I was pushing myself harder than I had in my other races, so I was relieved to see a PR clock when I crossed the finish line. During my finish, I put everything left into my kick.” said Meghan.
ALBURNETT
The Pirates were ready to run after having a week off and had a busy week. The Pirates ran at the Jesup meet on Tuesday September 27 in another large meet with a lot of talented teams and runners.
The goal on the night for the Pirates was to run its race to the best of their abilities and prove to themselves that they can run with these teams.
The girls finished the night in 18th which does not show how good they actually ran against the competition level that was there.
Head Coach Luke Ossman said, “We had PR’s run by almost everyone, if they did not have a PR, they had a season best.”
Carly McGraw led the girls on the night with a PR of 22:29, Gralynn Martin (24:04) and Izzy Stanley-Jones (24:25) both were 2 minutes faster and looked great. Haylee Banes (26:12) also had a big PR, Izzy Graubard and Lindsey Hospodarsky ran great on the night to round out our varsity.
“The girls ran really strong and are really starting to believe in themselves, to see them running together has been a huge success on the season,” Ossman said, “In the JV race Emma Banes had a huge PR on the night which was almost 2 minutes faster and Evie Gehring also had a PR at Jesup.”
The boys also finished 18th on the night and showed how strong the competition really was. They had PRs by all the boys on the night and looked confident and relaxed running. Hayden Gustafson (18:28) led the way, Logan Ossman (18:55) and Austin Schechinger (19:31).
“We knew once we could hit a mark, we would get everyone to hit PR’s. Ben Bemer and Trenton Abel had strong races for us again and they keep improving. Gunnar Keeney and Brady Scott finished the varsity line-up with strong finishes for both.” said Ossman.
“The JV boys really improved on the night, we have felt all year we have kids that can step up and run varsity and they keep showing us they can.” said Ossman.
9-29 Alburnett at Hampton
The Pirates made a long trip to Maynes Grove Park in Hampton for the Bulldog Invitational. Last year the varsity boys made this trip but this year they took all the high school runners.
It is a very unique course set in a county park with some great views. This definitely is one of the harder courses they will run and has some long gradual hills. The Pirates knew we were going to see some really good competition and teams we will not usually see at meets.
The girls finished fifth overall and were led by seventh-place medalist Carly McGraw, she ran really strong on the night. Gralynn, Izzy, Lindsey, Haylee, Izzy and Emma again had great nights.
The boys finished third behind Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Osage which always have some strong teams. “We told them we needed to get out strong and just compete with them, we had a great start on the night by all the boys.” said Ossman.
Logan Ossman led the way on the night with a sixth-place medal and Hayden Gustafson with a 12th place medal. Logan was able to stay up in the top five until the end of the race, Hayden stayed up around the top 10 all race. Austin Schechinger was just outside of the medals but ran a great race. Trenton and Ben again ran where they have all year and junior Kruckenburg just kept on improving and ran great on the night and Gunnar Keeney finished out the varsity scores.
“Our times were a bit slower but we have been telling them each course is different, we just need to compete at a high level,” said Ossman.
Central City
9-29 CC/SPR at Western Dubuque
Head coach Tim Stamp took his varsity teams to Epworth Thursday for the Western Dubuque Invitational. The boys’ team which has made big strides this season took home 12th place in a field filled with some top 4A & 3A teams and runners in the state.
Leading the boys pack was sophomore Jack Stamp in 32nd with a time of 18:29.8. He was followed by Evan Robertson (59th) 19:19, Grant Chrisman (72nd) 19:59, Creston Cordes (92nd) 21:28.2 and Slayton Straub at 22:05.3.
Kennedy Moore led the girls’ team once again finishing in 33rd with a time of 22:55. Isabel Guerero placed 58th at 24:04.3, Abi Stejskal (76th) 25:59.6 and sophomore Katelynn Staal finished with a time of 26:01.1.
“I guess the theme for this meet is just basically how proud I am for the overall improvement all the kids have made from last year,” “Their effort and consistency in their training has been really impressive year over year. In almost every case we are not just looking at seconds but minutes of improvement.”
This is a tough course with lots of ups and downs and not many places to catch your breath, with that said the improvement was shown up and down both line-ups from last year. And with Slayton Straub continually throwing down nice efforts, the boys team continues to score well in all meets, getting 12th out of 20 team’s this meet.
“All the meet’s we attend are usually loaded with 2, 3, and 4A competitors, who many are past state meet qualifiers and statewide ranked runners, so these places may not seem impressive at first glance, but really are pretty impressive when you take out the higher-class runners,” Stamp said,
Friday, the teams ran the annual tractor bowl relay run, where they run the football from Central City to Springville with the team taking the game ball on a 15-mile trip delivering the game ball for the Springville vs. Central City Football game.