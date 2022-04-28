Junior Taylor Luscomb made the CPU history books last week with her new school record in the discus throw at 123’.
Q & A with Taylor:
What is the best part about competing? The best part about competing is getting to push yourself to test your limits and make new friends and memories along the way. Something about meeting new people and fellow throwing athletes makes me happy.
What is your favorite sports quote? You only fail when you stop trying.
How does being an athlete make you a better person? Being an athlete has helped me open up to new people and express myself. I really feel like it makes me truly a happier person in general. I feel like I can always be myself and it has taught me responsibility and how to lead my team.
What is in your gym bag that might surprise people? Something in my gym bag that might be surprising is wet wipes and a blue rubber ducky. I also always have my trash bags ready for the great Iowa weather.
How do you want your teammates to remember you? I want them to remember me as supportive and encouraging along with fun and outgoing. I also want them to see how dedicated I am and all the work I put in.
Who inspired you as a young athlete? I have always been interested in weight training so for the past few years my biggest idol has been Jordyn Trentholm.
What one word that describes you, and why? Determined, I have goals and I work to reach them. I believe in myself and believe I will go as far as I push myself to.