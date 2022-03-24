Schools across the state have discovered an exciting new program that hits the bullseye in meeting the physical education needs of their students. Through the Iowa National Archery in the Schools program, students are excelling in a lifetime unique sport of archery. Alburnett, Center Point-Urbana, Central City and North Linn all currently offer after-school programs. There were over 110 Iowa schools who participated in the after-school league this winter.
On March 5th and 6th, 1786 high school and middle schoolers packed the Iowa State Fairgrounds for their chance to become a state champion at the 2022 Iowa NASP Bullseye / 3D State Tournament.
138 area archers, grades 4-12 qualified for this year’s tournament. Alburnett qualified 68, Center Point-Urbana 48, North Linn 18 and Central City qualified four.
When all the numbers were tallied, 10 athletes took home hardware, placing at this year’s tournament. No different than any other sport, these archers traveled to other Iowa schools to compete for their shot at qualifying for the state tournament.
The tournament is divided into two disciplines, the traditional Bullseye target, and a 3-D division. The National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) is a joint venture between Departments of Natural Resources and Departments of Education (schools). The program’s focus is to provide international style target archery training in physical education classes.
The International Bowhunting Organization (IBO) and NASP® host the 3D program where archers shoot on a 3-D range. In 2016, Iowa officially launched the first 3D division in conjunction with the traditional bullseye tournament.
Schools have the ability to participate in the IBO NASP® 3D program as long as their school partakes within the NASP® in-school program and NASP® after-school league program.
Bullseye Top Ten Boy and Girl Finishers
Jacob Sarazin,
Alburnett
Score: 292
MS boys rank: 2
7th grade boys rank: 1
Overall boys rank: 3
Trenton Abel,
Alburnett
Score: 291
HS boys rank: 4
9th grade boys rank: 2
Overall boys rank: 6
Jack Frey, Alburnett
Score: 272
Elementary boys rank: 8
5th grade boys rank: 8
Overall boys rank: 178
Kinze Manson, CPU
Score: 283
MS girls rank: 4
6th grade girls rank: 2
Overall girls rank: 27
Azra Wagner,
Alburnett
Score: 282
MS girls rank: 7
7th grade girls rank: 3
Overall girls rank: 36
Bristol Nannelli,
Alburnett
Score: 260
Elementary girls rank: 7
5th grade girls rank: 7
Overall girls rank: 347
3-D Division Top Ten Boy and Girl Finishers
Jacob Sarazin,
Alburnett
Score: 288
Middle school boys rank: 1
7th grade rank: 1
Overall rank: 4
Trenton Abel,
Alburnett
Score: 283
HS boys rank: 10
9th grade rank: 1
Overall rank: 13
Jack Frey, Alburnett
Score: 160
Elementary boys rank: 6
5th grade rank: 5
Overall rank: 177
Bristol Nannelli,
Alburnett
Elementary girls rank: 8
5th grade rank: 6
Overall rank: 192
Below is a complete list of all our area archers who qualified for state.
ALBURNETT Student Grade
Nash Amaro 4
Brayden Bell 4
Levi Groen 4
Kellen Kaestner 4
Natalia Zerba 4
TJ Wagner 4
Chloe Scott 4
Lilly Winterhof 4
Calen Arment 5
Trent Brandt 5
Asher Dearborn 5
Cashton Ellis 5
Evelyn Ford 5
Jack Frey 5
Tyler Gage 5
Ben Hunt 5
Marjorie Kerr 5
Hayden Knickerbocker 5
David Lovell 5
Bristol Nannelli 5
Thomas Rubocki 5
Jackson Scott 5
Jenna Sarazin 5
Edyn Wieser 5
Brianna Gage 6
Jaxson Martin 6
Colby Miles 6
Ellie Schrader 6
Henry Abel 7
Evan Burns 7
Anson Ford 7
Miles Groen 7
Landon Lathrop 7
Eliot Myers 7
Jacob Sarazin 7
Azra Wagner 7
Marie Candler 7
Kylee Avis 8
Allen Candler 8
Jordan Carter 8
Ethan Cull 8
Clayten Entwisle 8
Alexis Geistkemper 8
Lucas Pospisil 8
Elijah Schilling 8
Brady Scott 8
Caidn Williams 8
Daven Wilson 8
Trenton Abel 9
Mackenzie Anderson 9
Emma Banes 9
Abigail Bartlett 9
Chris Brandt 9
Brayden Busch 9
Jaquelynne Engledow 9
Colten Entwisle 9
Kairi Frederickson 9
Anna Miell 9
heodore Storbeck 9
Noah Kruckenberg 10
Riggs Martin 10
Raina Brown 11
Carter Daugherty 11
Brycelynn Hutchinson 11
Cutter Shefelbine 11
Ethan Borslien 12
Macy Marak 12
Caleb Smith 12
CENTER POINT-URBANA
Student Grade
Carter Estrada 6
Isaac Gross 6
Leslie Johnson 6
Westin Jones 6
Lincoln Kreutner 6
Jack Majeski 6
Kinze Manson 6
Hayden Narveson 6
Mikala Schadler 6
Aden Schlemmer 6
Harper Tritle 6
Jai Boyes-Hendryx 7
Ryker Davis 7
Bradley Kenny 7
Emily Mourlam 7
Allison Burkhart 8
Joey Daugherty Jr. 8
Wyatt Hansen 8
Korbin Jobe 8
Connor Kreutner 8
Kolbie Kriegel 8
Levi Myers 8
Harley Narveson 8
Morgan Obiedzinski 8
Madison Bockenstedt 9
Olivia Covington 9
Caleb Johnson 9
Hunter Reed 9
Mya Schadler 9
Cohen Spurlock 9
Jackson Brunner 10
Kandice Dircks 10
Ben Heiderscheit 10
Kasen Jobe 10
Dakota Johnson 10
Alexis Kirk 10
Sean Kisling 10
Levi Mensen 10
Hanna Morris 10
Aspen Murphy 10
Michael Roelofs 10
Grasanne Hickey 11
Steiger Manson 11
Abigail Morris 11
Mason Wheeler 11
Abigail James 12
Zachary Kongable 12
Andrew Wendel 12
CENTRAL CITY
Student Grade
Hunter Wernimont 4
Allissa Fleming 9
Juli Engelmann 10
Wade Yoder 12
NORTH LINN
Student Grade
Carter Annis 4
George Arnold 5
Kaylee Maher 6
Presley Thatcher 7
Rylie Jacobsen 8
Kinsey Dougherty 8
Luke Barth 8
Lucas Taylor 8
Nick Gudenkauf 8
Kelby Reierson 9
Madison Reid 10
Claire Dougherty 10
Carly Myers 10
Spencer Jacobsen 11
Gabryla Schmidt 11
Gus Joyce 12
Amber West 12
Mason Walthart 12