Schools across the state have discovered an exciting new program that hits the bullseye in meeting the physical education needs of their students. Through the Iowa National Archery in the Schools program, students are excelling in a lifetime unique sport of archery. Alburnett, Center Point-Urbana, Central City and North Linn all currently offer after-school programs. There were over 110 Iowa schools who participated in the after-school league this winter.

On March 5th and 6th, 1786 high school and middle schoolers packed the Iowa State Fairgrounds for their chance to become a state champion at the 2022 Iowa NASP Bullseye / 3D State Tournament.

138 area archers, grades 4-12 qualified for this year’s tournament. Alburnett qualified 68, Center Point-Urbana 48, North Linn 18 and Central City qualified four.

When all the numbers were tallied, 10 athletes took home hardware, placing at this year’s tournament. No different than any other sport, these archers traveled to other Iowa schools to compete for their shot at qualifying for the state tournament.

The tournament is divided into two disciplines, the traditional Bullseye target, and a 3-D division. The National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) is a joint venture between Departments of Natural Resources and Departments of Education (schools). The program’s focus is to provide international style target archery training in physical education classes.

The International Bowhunting Organization (IBO) and NASP® host the 3D program where archers shoot on a 3-D range. In 2016, Iowa officially launched the first 3D division in conjunction with the traditional bullseye tournament.

Schools have the ability to participate in the IBO NASP® 3D program as long as their school partakes within the NASP® in-school program and NASP® after-school league program.

Bullseye Top Ten Boy and Girl Finishers

Jacob Sarazin,

Alburnett

Score: 292

MS boys rank: 2

7th grade boys rank: 1

Overall boys rank: 3

Trenton Abel,

Alburnett

Score: 291

HS boys rank: 4

9th grade boys rank: 2

Overall boys rank: 6

Jack Frey, Alburnett

Score: 272

Elementary boys rank: 8

5th grade boys rank: 8

Overall boys rank: 178

Kinze Manson, CPU

Score: 283

MS girls rank: 4

6th grade girls rank: 2

Overall girls rank: 27

Azra Wagner,

Alburnett

Score: 282

MS girls rank: 7

7th grade girls rank: 3

Overall girls rank: 36

Bristol Nannelli,

Alburnett

Score: 260

Elementary girls rank: 7

5th grade girls rank: 7

Overall girls rank: 347

3-D Division Top Ten Boy and Girl Finishers

Jacob Sarazin,

Alburnett

Score: 288

Middle school boys rank: 1

7th grade rank: 1

Overall rank: 4

Trenton Abel,

Alburnett

Score: 283

HS boys rank: 10

9th grade rank: 1

Overall rank: 13

Jack Frey, Alburnett

Score: 160

Elementary boys rank: 6

5th grade rank: 5

Overall rank: 177

Bristol Nannelli,

Alburnett

Elementary girls rank: 8

5th grade rank: 6

Overall rank: 192

Below is a complete list of all our area archers who qualified for state.

ALBURNETT Student Grade

Nash Amaro 4

Brayden Bell 4

Levi Groen 4

Kellen Kaestner 4

Natalia Zerba 4

TJ Wagner 4

Chloe Scott 4

Lilly Winterhof 4

Calen Arment 5

Trent Brandt 5

Asher Dearborn 5

Cashton Ellis 5

Evelyn Ford 5

Jack Frey 5

Tyler Gage 5

Ben Hunt 5

Marjorie Kerr 5

Hayden Knickerbocker 5

David Lovell 5

Bristol Nannelli 5

Thomas Rubocki 5

Jackson Scott 5

Jenna Sarazin 5

Edyn Wieser 5

Brianna Gage 6

Jaxson Martin 6

Colby Miles 6

Ellie Schrader 6

Henry Abel 7

Evan Burns 7

Anson Ford 7

Miles Groen 7

Landon Lathrop 7

Eliot Myers 7

Jacob Sarazin 7

Azra Wagner 7

Marie Candler 7

Kylee Avis 8

Allen Candler 8

Jordan Carter 8

Ethan Cull 8

Clayten Entwisle 8

Alexis Geistkemper 8

Lucas Pospisil 8

Elijah Schilling 8

Brady Scott 8

Caidn Williams 8

Daven Wilson 8

Trenton Abel 9

Mackenzie Anderson 9

Emma Banes 9

Abigail Bartlett 9

Chris Brandt 9

Brayden Busch 9

Jaquelynne Engledow 9

Colten Entwisle 9

Kairi Frederickson 9

Anna Miell 9

heodore Storbeck 9

Noah Kruckenberg 10

Riggs Martin 10

Raina Brown 11

Carter Daugherty 11

Brycelynn Hutchinson 11

Cutter Shefelbine 11

Ethan Borslien 12

Macy Marak 12

Caleb Smith 12

CENTER POINT-URBANA

Student Grade

Carter Estrada 6

Isaac Gross 6

Leslie Johnson 6

Westin Jones 6

Lincoln Kreutner 6

Jack Majeski 6

Kinze Manson 6

Hayden Narveson 6

Mikala Schadler 6

Aden Schlemmer 6

Harper Tritle 6

Jai Boyes-Hendryx 7

Ryker Davis 7

Bradley Kenny 7

Emily Mourlam 7

Allison Burkhart 8

Joey Daugherty Jr. 8

Wyatt Hansen 8

Korbin Jobe 8

Connor Kreutner 8

Kolbie Kriegel 8

Levi Myers 8

Harley Narveson 8

Morgan Obiedzinski 8

Madison Bockenstedt 9

Olivia Covington 9

Caleb Johnson 9

Hunter Reed 9

Mya Schadler 9

Cohen Spurlock 9

Jackson Brunner 10

Kandice Dircks 10

Ben Heiderscheit 10

Kasen Jobe 10

Dakota Johnson 10

Alexis Kirk 10

Sean Kisling 10

Levi Mensen 10

Hanna Morris 10

Aspen Murphy 10

Michael Roelofs 10

Grasanne Hickey 11

Steiger Manson 11

Abigail Morris 11

Mason Wheeler 11

Abigail James 12

Zachary Kongable 12

Andrew Wendel 12

CENTRAL CITY

Student Grade

Hunter Wernimont 4

Allissa Fleming 9

Juli Engelmann 10

Wade Yoder 12

NORTH LINN

Student Grade

Carter Annis 4

George Arnold 5

Kaylee Maher 6

Presley Thatcher 7

Rylie Jacobsen 8

Kinsey Dougherty 8

Luke Barth 8

Lucas Taylor 8

Nick Gudenkauf 8

Kelby Reierson 9

Madison Reid 10

Claire Dougherty 10

Carly Myers 10

Spencer Jacobsen 11

Gabryla Schmidt 11

Gus Joyce 12

Amber West 12

Mason Walthart 12

