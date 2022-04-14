Tristan Dieteker signs his LOI to play Spring Football at Calumet College of St. Joseph. He is joined by his sister Lexi, mother Crystal, Head Coach Matt Miers, and the head coach at Calumet College of St. Joseph.
Pirate Senior Dylan Barenz will continue his academic and athletic career as he signs his Letter of Intent to play baseball at Mount Mercy University. Dylan is joined by his dad Craig, sister Morgan, and mom Lori.
Cornell College picks up its second signee of the day in Hailey Carolan. Hailey is joined by her dad Ben, brother Grayson, mom Jill and little sister Isla as she signs her letter of Intent to run for the Ram track team.
Gavin SoukupFootball- 4 year varsity letter winner, 4x academic All Ddistrict, 2020 State Playoffs, 2021 State Playoffs, 2020 2nd Team All District Defensive Back, 2021 1st team All District Wide Receiver.
Track- two year varsity letter winner, 2021 State Qualifying meet champions, 4-Event State Qualifier, 2-Event State medal winner.
Raylee KingSwimming- 4x state qualifier, 4 year varsity letter winner, Voted rookie of the year as a freshman, 6th place finish at state in the 200 freestyle relay her junior year, On the back to back regional championship team in 2020 and 2021, Voted Captain as a Senior, Mississippi Valley conference all academic honors 2021-2022, 2nd team all metro in 200 freestyle, 100 freestyle, and 200 freestyle relay, 1st relay team all conference in 200 medley relay, 2nd team all conference in 200 freestyle relay, Honorable mention in 200 and 100 freestyle
Dylan BarenzBaseball- 3 year varsity letter winner, 2 time State Participant, State runner up in 2019, State Semifinalist in 2021
Wrestling- 3 year varsity letter winner, 2x Team Captain, 2021 State Qualifier, 2021 Section and District Runner Up
Haley CarolanTrack- 2x Conference and District Champion in High Jump, District and State meet Champions in 2019, District meet Champions in 2021, 7th place in High Jump at Drake Relays and 2nd place at State in 2021, 3rd place in the Shuttle Hurdles at the State in 2021 and earned a school record of 1:09.58, Jumped a Personal Record 5’6” at the Conference indoor meet 2022.